86” ทีวี LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86NANO81TSA

86NANO81TSA

86” ทีวี LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86NANO81TSA

(5)
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO81 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

พื้นผิวสีรุ้งหมุนวนบนทีวี LG NanoCell

สัมผัสได้ถึงแก่นแท้ของสีที่บริสุทธิ์


ค้นพบอาณาจักรที่มีชีวิตชีวาด้วยสีสันและความกระจ่างใสด้วยเทคโนโลยี LG NanoCell


*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

สีสันที่บริสุทธิ์ใน Real 4K

ความชัดเจนที่แท้จริงแสดงออกถึงรูปลักษณ์ที่คมชัดยิ่งขึ้น


ดำดิ่งสู่โลก 4K ที่มีชีวิตชีวา ที่ซึ่งสีสันโดดเด่นและความคมชัดที่คมชัดจะสร้างซิมโฟนีภาพอันน่าทึ่ง

A slightly faded Ferris wheel illuminates at nighttime, with colored sparkles starting from the left side of the screen and moving across it. As the colored sparkles pass, the screen transitions from cloudy to bright, vivid colors.



โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงชั้นเลิศที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงจากภายใน


โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 ของ LG ที่มีแสงสีเหลืองเล็ดลอดออกมาข้างใต้ และเส้นแผงวงจรสีสันสดใสที่แยกออกจากโปรเซสเซอร์ AI



โปรเซสเซอร์ AI อัจฉริยะ alpha 5 4K Gen7 ปรับเสียงและความสว่างให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อการดื่มด่ำกับการเคลื่อนไหวอย่างเต็มที่




*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

การปรับแต่ง AI

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ


ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

การปรับแต่งเสียง AI

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ


ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Night

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Day




ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง


ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

AI Sound Pro

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของภาพเสียง



*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอ LG TV ที่แสดงปุ่มโฮมออฟฟิศ เกม และเพลงบนแบนเนอร์สำหรับ Masters of the Air จะซูมออกเพื่อแสดงทีวีที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะปรากฏบนหน้าจอทีวีในภาพ: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy

webOS 24

ทำให้ประสบการณ์ทีวีของคุณเป็นของคุณ


สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Concierge และ Quick Card


*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

***ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทุกปีจะมีทีวีใหม่เป็นเวลา 5 ปี


มันสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณสมบัติและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันจะเซขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"



ด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ


*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัพเดตและกำหนดการของฟีเจอร์ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

ทีวีของคุณรู้ว่าคุณรักอะไร


หน้าจอ LG TV แสดงหน้าจอ My Profile ในสามอันดับแรก แบนเนอร์สำหรับ Tangible Wonders ใต้แบนเนอร์ ปุ่มต่อไปนี้จะแสดงขึ้น: ศูนย์กลางโฮม, กีฬา, เกม, การเข้าถึง, โฮมออฟฟิศ ด้านล่างปุ่ม จะแสดงโลโก้ต่อไปนี้: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy ใต้โลโก้ รูปภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์ 5 เรื่องจะแสดงใต้ข้อความ "ตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับคุณ" เคอร์เซอร์คลิกที่อักษรย่อ 'S' ที่มุมซ้ายบน เมนูแบบเลื่อนลงบัญชี LG จะเปิดขึ้นและแสดงชื่อห้าชื่อ เคอร์เซอร์คลิกชื่อที่สองเป็นรูปขนาดย่อและเนื้อหาที่แนะนำเมื่อเปลี่ยนหน้าจอ

My Profile

พื้นที่ของคุณมีไว้สำหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ


ด้วยโปรไฟล์ของฉัน คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์สำหรับสมาชิกแต่ละคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทุกคนจะได้รับหน้าจอหลักส่วนตัวพร้อมคำแนะนำเนื้อหาแบบกำหนดเอง

เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบน Sports และหน้าจอจางหายไปในหน้าแรกของ Sports พร้อมข้อความ "ลงทะเบียนทีม/ผู้เล่นที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับอันดับลีก ตารางการแข่งขัน หรือการอัพเดตอื่น ๆ" และ "รายชื่อลีกยอดนิยม" ภาพขนาดย่อห้าภาพมีป้ายกำกับว่าฟุตบอล บาสเกตบอล เบสบอล คริกเก็ต และฮ็อกกี้น้ำแข็ง หน้าจอจะจางหายไป เคอร์เซอร์คลิกที่เกม และหน้าจอจะจางลงในหน้าแรกของเกมพร้อมข้อความ "ดื่มด่ำไปกับเกมบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ คุณสามารถเล่นเกมและดูวิดีโอเกมเพลย์ล่าสุดได้" รูปภาพแสดงปุ่มที่มีป้ายกำกับ Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid และที่เล่นล่าสุด โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะแสดง: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube และ Twitch

Quick Card

ใช้ทางลัดไปยังรายการโปรดของคุณ


เพียงคลิกเดียว Quick Card พาคุณไปยังจุดที่คุณต้องการในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศูนย์กลางเกม เพลย์ลิสต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ หรือโฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์กับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้าทีวี LG นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

AI เพื่อความสะดวก

รายการโปรดของคุณที่บริการของคุณ


AI Concierge จะรู้จักคุณผ่านประวัติการค้นหาของคุณ และแนะนำเนื้อหาและคำสำคัญที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า รวมถึง 'สำหรับคุณ' 'แนะนำ' 'กำลังมาแรงตอนนี้' และ 'เคล็ดลับ'


*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

***สามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงโปรไฟล์ได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น

****คุณสมบัติ เมนู และแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

*****สำหรับคำหลักของคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

******คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

*******คุณสมบัติ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

LG Magic Remote ที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ


Magic Remote

ความมหัศจรรย์
อยู่ในมือคุณแล้ว


ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ LG Magic Remote ปลดล็อคฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของ LG TV ของคุณด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือใช้เสียงของคุณ


*ฟังก์ชั่นและคุณสมบัติใน Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

รับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดจากทีวีของคุณ


ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น มีรูปสิงโตและลูกสิงโตอยู่ ชายคนหนึ่งนั่งอยู่เบื้องหน้าโดยมีสมาร์ทโฟนอยู่ในมือซึ่งมีรูปสิงโตเหมือนกัน กราฟิกของแถบโค้งสีแดงนีออนสามแถบจะแสดงเหนือสมาร์ทโฟนโดยชี้ไปที่ทีวี

การเชื่อมต่อมือถือ

ส่งแอพของคุณไปยังทีวีโดยตรง


ดูเนื้อหาจาก iPhone หรืออุปกรณ์ Android ของคุณบนหน้าจอ LG TV ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย Apple AirPlay และ Chromecast ในตัว

โลโก้ของ LG ThinQ™, วัตถุ และ Apple Home ทีวี LG ติดผนังและ LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° ทางด้านซ้าย ทีวีแสดง Home Hub และเคอร์เซอร์คลิก "เครื่องฟอกอากาศ" และ LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° เปิดใช้งานอยู่

ศูนย์กลางบ้าน

ควบคุมบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณจากที่เดียว


Home Hub ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมระบบนิเวศอัจฉริยะของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นจากทีวี รวมถึงอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ IoT เช่น ระบบไฟอัจฉริยะ ระบบทำความร้อน การระบายอากาศ และเครื่องปรับอากาศ ฯลฯ


*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

****LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'สำคัญ' บริการและคุณสมบัติที่รองรับ 'สำคัญ' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

*****การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่มีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถทำได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI เท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

******บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

เนื้อหาที่หลากหลายพร้อมให้รับชม


ทีวี LG ที่อยู่เบื้องหน้าแสดงภาพย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีที่เลือกไว้ ข้อความ "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" และ "ดูล่าสุด" อยู่ในรูปภาพ พื้นที่ด้านหน้าทีวีมีแสงสว่างจางๆ ราวกับมาจากไฟทีวี ด้านหลังทีวีในความมืดมีภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีมากขึ้น

LG Channels

ตอนนี้แสดงฟรีบน LG


ติดตาม LG Channels 3.0 เพื่อรับข่าวสารล่าสุด กีฬาโปรด ภาพยนตร์ยอดนิยม และซีรีส์ทีวี แม้กระทั่งเนื้อหาพิเศษเฉพาะบน LG TV เท่านั้น

ภาพขนาดย่อหกภาพของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีจะปรากฏขึ้น และโลโก้ของ LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ และ Apple TV+ อยู่ด้านล่าง

บริการโอทีที

สำรวจบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบได้อย่างง่ายดาย


ดำดิ่งสู่ซีรีส์ใหม่ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่สุด ด้วยทางลัดในตัวไปยังบริการสตรีมมิ่งและแอพที่คุณชื่นชอบ


*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอพที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime และ Apple TV+

****Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*****Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

แรดในฉากซาฟารีแสดงบนทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ ซึ่งติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังสีน้ำตาลของห้องนั่งเล่นที่ล้อมรอบด้วยเฟอร์นิเจอร์โมดูลาร์สีครีม

หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

ยกระดับความตื่นเต้นของคุณ


จอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษแปลงความบันเทิงทั้งหมดของคุณให้กลายเป็นภาพยนตร์ระดับบล็อกบัสเตอร์และความคมชัด

คอนเสิร์ตแสนสบายในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นบนหน้าจอ เมนูอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW ปรากฏเป็นโอเวอร์เลย์ และผู้ใช้ไปที่การตั้งค่าซาวด์บาร์

WOW Interface

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส


เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์ แม้ในขณะที่คุณรับชม


*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ และการควบคุมโหมดของซาวด์บาร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณสมบัติบางอย่างเท่านั้น

***โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจไม่สามารถใช้ได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายสำหรับการอัพเดต

****NANO80 เข้ากันได้กับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW

บ้านของคุณกลายเป็นโรงภาพยนตร์และเวทีเกม



FILMMAKER Mode

เห็นมันเหมือนที่ผู้กำกับฝันไว้




ดื่มด่ำไปกับการตัดเย็บที่สมจริงที่สุด โหมด FILMMAKER นำเสนอภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วยการตั้งค่าที่แม่นยำ

ผู้ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพมืดๆ กำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน ที่ด้านล่างขวาของภาพคือโลโก้โหมด FILMMAKER


*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**โหมด FILMMAKER เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.


ประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน

มหัศจรรย์แห่งการชมภาพยนตร์อย่างสะดวกสบายเหมือนอยู่บ้านของคุณเอง




บรรยากาศโรงภาพยนตร์ สร้างขึ้นใหม่ที่บ้าน HDR10 Pro ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าภาพยนตร์ทุกเรื่องจะถูกนำเสนอด้วยความสง่างามอย่างแท้จริง พร้อมด้วยสีและความเปรียบต่างที่แม่นยำเป็นพิเศษเพื่อการรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น

ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนพื้นห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีแสงสว่างน้อยข้างโต๊ะเล็กๆ มองขึ้นไปที่ทีวี LG ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังซึ่งเผยให้เห็นโลกจากอวกาศ


*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน


การเล่นเกมที่ทรงพลัง

ดำดิ่งสู่การเคลื่อนไหวอย่างรวดเร็ว




การเล่น HGiG ที่สมจริงจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย ALLM และ eARC ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าเสียงทั้งหมดจะออกมาน่าทึ่ง

การเล่น HGiG ที่สมจริงจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย ALLM และ eARC ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าเสียงทั้งหมดจะออกมาน่าทึ่ง


*HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวีที่พบกันเพื่อระบุและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR

**การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ


อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard


ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม



*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด


จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต


ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา



*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG NanoCell สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้


เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG NanoCell บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้




*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**กะโหลกสำหรับ NANO81 ทำจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ประเภทของจอ

    4K UHD

  • อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    120Hz

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

  • รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

    ใช่

  • เอาต์พุตเสียง

    20 วัตต์

  • ระบบลำโพง

    2.0 Channel

  • ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    45.2

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

  • Gray Scale

    ใช่

  • ความคมชัดสูง

    ใช่

  • Invert Colors

    ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

  • สายไฟ

    ใช่ (Attached)

  • รีโมท

    Magic Remote (MR24)

  • แบตเตอรี่รีโมทคอนโทรล

    ใช่ (AA x 2EA)

ระบบเสียง

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    ใช่

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

  • ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

  • เอาต์พุตเสียง

    20 วัตต์

  • พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

    ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    ใช่

  • เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

    ใช่

  • Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • ทิศทางของลำโพง

    ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

  • ระบบลำโพง

    2.0 Channel

  • WiSA Ready

    ใช่ (สูงสุด 2.1 Channel)

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • รองรับ Bluetooth

    ใช่ (v 5.1)

  • ช่องต่อ Ethernet

    1 ช่อง

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI Input

    4 ช่อง (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2 ช่อง

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    ใช่

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 ช่อง

  • ช่องต่อ USB

    2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

    58.4

  • ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1927 x 1167 x 362

  • ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

    1532 x 362

  • น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    45.2

  • น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

    45.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

    600 x 400

GAMING

  • ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

  • รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

    ใช่

  • Game Optimizer

    ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    ใช่

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

    วางหลอดไฟแบบ Direct

  • ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

    ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • ประเภทของจอ

    4K UHD

  • อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    120Hz

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

    ใช่

  • AI Genre Selection

    ใช่ (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

    ใช่ (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

    ใช่

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    10 โหมด (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • การใช้พลังงาน Standby

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • โหมด Always Ready

    ใช่

  • การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

    ใช่

  • Full Web Browser

    ใช่

  • การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    ใช่

  • ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

    ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    ใช่ (Receiver)

  • แอป Smartphone Remote

    ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    ใช่

  • รองรับกล้อง USB

    ใช่

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    ใช่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สำหรับคุณ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ


สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา


ซื้อโดยตรง

