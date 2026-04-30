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ทีวี 97" LG OLED evo G6 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น OLED97G6PSA

ทีวี 97" LG OLED evo G6 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น OLED97G6PSA

OLED97G6PSA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ทีวี 97" LG OLED evo G6 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น OLED97G6PSA OLED97G6PSA
LG OLED evo AI G6 shown in front and side views highlights a 97-inch display with a 2155 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 1230 mm, and an ultra-slim 28.2 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI G6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 120Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI G6, shown from the side, highlights its Flush Fit Gallery Design with a zero-gap wall-mounted installation, displaying a night scene of a lit bridge with reflections on water.
LG OLED evo AI G6 is flush-fit wall-mounted in a modern lifestyle living room, displaying a vivid aurora over a serene coastal village, resembling a framed picture on the wall.
LG OLED evo AI G6 displays a vivid ocean sunset scene, with a soundbar and speaker positioned below the screen, enhancing a calm and atmospheric living space.
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ทีวี 97" LG OLED evo G6 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น OLED97G6PSA OLED97G6PSA
LG OLED evo AI G6 shown in front and side views highlights a 97-inch display with a 2155 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 1230 mm, and an ultra-slim 28.2 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI G6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 120Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI G6, shown from the side, highlights its Flush Fit Gallery Design with a zero-gap wall-mounted installation, displaying a night scene of a lit bridge with reflections on water.
LG OLED evo AI G6 is flush-fit wall-mounted in a modern lifestyle living room, displaying a vivid aurora over a serene coastal village, resembling a framed picture on the wall.
LG OLED evo AI G6 displays a vivid ocean sunset scene, with a soundbar and speaker positioned below the screen, enhancing a calm and atmospheric living space.

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • OLED evo จอโอเลตเปล่งแสงเองที่สว่างและคมชัดขึ้น
  • α11 AI Processor Gen 3 ชิปประมวลผลตัวท็อปที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K
  • Perfect Black with Glaze free สีดำสนิทมีมิติ สีสันสมจริงสบายตา
  • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์
  • AI TV & webOS 26 สมาร์ททีวีใช้งานง่ายที่ปรับมาเพื่อคุณ
  • Refresh rate 120Hz, G-SYNC, FreeSync เล่นเกมได้สนุกต่อเนื่อง
เพิ่มเติม
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*รางวัล CES Innovation Awards พิจารณาจากเอกสารบรรยายที่ส่งให้คณะกรรมการตัดสิน CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของเอกสารที่ส่งมาหรือข้อกล่าวอ้างใดๆ และไม่ได้ทดสอบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ได้รับรางวัล

ทำไมต้อง LG OLED evo G6 ?

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.

Brightness Booster

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 120Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos visible at the top of the screen.

ประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่เหนือชั้นในความละเอียด 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub สำหรับการปรับแต่งเฉพาะบุคคล

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

ทำไมต้องเลือก LG OLED evo 97 นิ้ว G6?

เทคโนโลยี OLED รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด ยกระดับคุณภาพของภาพในทุกด้านไปอีกขั้น มอบภาพที่สว่างสดใสขึ้น สีดำสนิท และสีสันสมจริงในทุกสภาพแสง พร้อมคงไว้ซึ่งภาพ 4K ที่สวยงาม ด้วยชิปประมวลผล Alpha 11 AI Gen3 ที่ดีที่สุดของเรา สัมผัสความแตกต่างได้แม้บนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 97 นิ้ว

Brightness Booster

ภาพที่คมชัดสดใสยิ่งขึ้นด้วย Brightness Booster

อัลกอริทึมเพิ่มความสว่างใหม่ของชิปประมวลผล AI alpha 11 Gen3 มอบสีสันสดใสและรายละเอียดที่ดียิ่งขึ้น2)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black & Perfect Color ในทุกสภาพแสง

ทีวี LG OLED มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Perfect Black & Perfect Color ที่ได้รับการรับรองจาก UL มอบคอนทราสต์ที่ลึกกว่า ความสว่างที่เพิ่มขึ้น และสีสันที่สดใสแม่นยำ มองเห็นทุกดวงดาวได้อย่างชัดเจน แม้ในห้องที่มีแสงสว่างมาก5)

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing Other OLED TVs Matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED evo AI G6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED evo AI G6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

ผ่านการรับรองจาก Eyesafe ว่าช่วยลดแสงสีฟ้า แว่นตาทุกชิ้นจึงถนอมสายตาของคุณ7)

ชิปประมวผล Alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

สุดยอดคุณภาพของภาพระดับ 4K ด้วยโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 11 ที่ล้ำสมัยที่สุดของ LG พร้อมด้วย Dual AI Engine

ชิปประมวลผล Alpha 11 AI 4K Gen3 ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพของ OLED ไปอีกขั้น ด้วยการควบคุมพิกเซล 8.3 ล้านจุดอย่างแม่นยำ และทรงพลังยิ่งขึ้นด้วย Dual AI Engine ซึ่งเหนือกว่าการประมวลผล AI เพียงอย่างเดียว การประมวลผลขั้นสูงนี้จะปรับปรุงความคมชัดและรายละเอียดของภาพไปพร้อมกัน มอบภาพ 4K ที่คมชัดและเป็นธรรมชาติยิ่งขึ้น8)

LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

ทำไมควรเลือก LG AI TV?

LG AI TV ปรับแต่งภาพและเสียงให้ดียิ่งขึ้น พร้อมทำให้ทุกวันของคุณฉลาดขึ้นด้วย AI Hub ที่ปรับแต่งได้ตามต้องการ

AI HDR Remastering

อัปเกรดทุกเฟรมเป็นคุณภาพ HDR

AI จะปรับแต่งสี ความสว่าง และความคมชัดโดยอัตโนมัติ และยกระดับคุณภาพของภาพ SDR ให้เทียบเท่าระดับ HDR เพื่อภาพที่สมจริงและสวยงามยิ่งขึ้น

ค้นพบ 3 ข้อดีที่โดดเด่นของ AI Hub

Multi AI Search ขั้นสูงด้วย Google Gemini และ Microsoft Copilot

เพียงแค่พูดสิ่งที่คุณกำลังค้นหา จากนั้นเลือกโมเดล AI ที่เหมาะสมกับคุณที่สุด ระบบจะเชื่อมต่อกับโมเดล AI หลายตัวเพื่อมอบผลลัพธ์ที่ครอบคลุมและตรงประเด็นมากขึ้น13)

รับคำแนะนำเนื้อหาและข้อมูลส่วนบุคคล

AI Concierge แนะนำเนื้อหาและการอัปเดตที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับความสนใจของคุณ ฟีเจอร์ In This Scene ให้คำแนะนำและข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องตามสิ่งที่คุณกำลังรับชม ในขณะที่ Generative AI ช่วยในการค้นหาและสร้างภาพ14)

ทีวี LG AI จดจำเสียงของคุณและนำคุณไปยังหน้า My Page ที่ปรับแต่งมาเพื่อคุณโดยเฉพาะ!

เมื่อเข้าสู่หน้า My Page คุณจะเห็นทุกสิ่งได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่สภาพอากาศ ปฏิทิน และวิดเจ็ต ไปจนถึงคะแนนกีฬาที่คุณชื่นชอบ15)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free17)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protectiona

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.18)

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.18)

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.18)

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Why LG OLED evo Gaming TV?

เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหลและไร้ปัญหาภาพฉีกขาด

จัดเต็มในความละเอียด 4K 165Hz พร้อมรองรับเทคโนโลยี G-Sync และ AMD FreeSync

อัตราการรีเฟรชสูงสุด 165Hz มอบภาพคมชัดและลื่นไหลยิ่งขึ้นในทุกเกม G-Sync Compatible และ AMD FreeSync Premium ช่วยให้การเคลื่อนไหวเสถียรและไร้ปัญหาภาพฉีกขาด ในขณะที่ VRR และความหน่วงในการป้อนข้อมูลต่ำเป็นพิเศษช่วยให้ทุกการเคลื่อนไหวลื่นไหลและตอบสนองได้ดี มอบความได้เปรียบอย่างชัดเจนในทุกแมตช์20)

LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 120Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

จอภาพสำหรับเล่นเกมที่ได้รับการรับรอง VESA DSC เป็นครั้งแรกของโลก ให้ภาพคมชัดมีความหน่วงต่ำ

ด้วย DSC ที่ได้รับการรับรองจาก VESA คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดภาพที่คมชัด และการตอบสนองการเล่นเกมแบบเรียลไทม์ผ่าน HDMI 2.1 มอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่น ความละเอียดสูง พร้อมภาพที่คมชัด ปราศจากความผิดเพี้ยนตลอดทั้งเกม41)

เกมคลาวด์ 4K 120Hz HDR ครั้งแรกของโลก

เล่นเกม 4K 120Hz HDR บนทีวีของคุณได้แม้ไม่มีอุปกรณ์เสริม ผ่าน NVIDIA GeForce NOW เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมคลาวด์ระดับไฮเอนด์ด้วยประสิทธิภาพ GeForce RTX 508042)

ทีวีเครื่องแรกของโลกที่รองรับคอนโทรลเลอร์ Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมบนคลาวด์ที่ความหน่วงต่ำเป็นพิเศษและประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยการรองรับคอนโทรลเลอร์ Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency ซึ่งช่วยลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลเหลือน้อยกว่า 3.0 มิลลิวินาที เพลิดเพลินกับการควบคุมที่ราบรื่นและตอบสนองได้ดี ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนกับการเชื่อมต่อแบบใช้สาย แม้จะเล่นบนคลาวด์ก็ตาม43)

จอ OLED ได้รับการรับรองว่าตอบสนองรวดเร็วเพียง 0.1 มิลลิวินาที โดยไม่มีภาพซ้อน

ด้วยเวลาตอบสนองพิกเซล 0.1 มิลลิวินาที และ ALLM เพื่อความหน่วงต่ำเป็นพิเศษ ทุกคำสั่งจึงถูกแสดงผลด้วยความแม่นยำในทันที การตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วนี้ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็วมีความคมชัดและควบคุมได้ดี มอบความได้เปรียบในการแข่งขันที่แตกต่าง21)

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่สมจริงด้วย HGiG

HGiG แสดงโทนสีภาพ HDR ตรงตามเจตนาของผู้สร้าง ส่งผลให้การเล่นเกมมีความสมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยภาพที่คมชัดและแม่นยำอย่างน่าทึ่งในทุกช่วงเวลา23)

LG OLED evo AI G6 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Gaming Portal

ศูนย์รวมเกมครบวงจร—ไม่ต้องใช้เครื่องเล่นเกมคอนโซล

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.26)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

ปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าเกมให้เหมาะกับสไตล์การเล่นของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณด้วย Game Dashboard เพื่อการควบคุมแบบเรียลไทม์ และ Game Optimizer เพื่อปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าที่คุณต้องการ ปรับอัตราการรีเฟรช ความหน่วง และโหมดภาพเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ทำไม LG OLED evo จึงเป็นตัวเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับผู้ที่ชื่นชอบการออกแบบ?

LG OLED evo AI G6 is flush-fit wall-mounted in a modern living room, displaying a vivid aurora over a snowy coastal village while a man and woman watch from the sofa with a remote in hand.

Flush-fit Gallery Design for minimalism

จอดีไซน์บางสวยและประณีต กลมกลืนเข้ากับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างเป็นธรรมชาติ สร้างบรรยากาศราวกับแกลเลอรี่27)

LG OLED evo AI G6 is shown flush-fit wall-mounted from a side angle with a bright bridge landscape on screen. On the right, it is wall-mounted with zero gap in a minimalist living room, displaying a colorful painting-style landscape that blends with a wood-toned interior.

ค้นพบผลงานชิ้นเอกด้วย LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

ตกแต่งพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยคอนเทนต์หลากหลายให้เลือกสรร

LG Gallery+ ให้คุณเข้าถึงผลงานศิลปะ วิดีโอบรรยากาศ และคอนเทนต์ภาพอื่นๆ กว่า 100 รายการ เพื่อยกระดับพื้นที่ของคุณ ด้วยการอัปเดตคลังคอนเทนต์อย่างสม่ำเสมอ คุณสามารถปรับแต่งบ้านของคุณด้วยคอนเทนต์ที่คัดสรรมาอย่างดีซึ่งสะท้อนถึงสไตล์ของคุณได้29)

LG OLED evo AI G6’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM with Music Lounge

สร้างบรรยากาศที่ใช่ด้วยเสียงเพลง

สร้างบรรยากาศที่เหมาะสมด้วยเสียงเพลงที่เข้ากับภาพของคุณ เลือกใช้เพลงที่แนะนำตามความชอบของคุณ หรือเชื่อมต่อผ่านบลูทูธเพื่อเล่นเพลงของคุณเอง

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

เข้าถึง Google Photos โชว์คลังภาพของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

เชื่อมต่อบัญชี Google Photos กับทีวีของคุณได้อย่างสะดวกสบายเพียงแค่ใช้โทรศัพท์ของคุณ ปรับแต่งพื้นที่ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้เนื้อหาจากคลังภาพของคุณเอง32)

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Information Board

ติดตามข่าวสารล่าสุดได้ด้วยแดชบอร์ดส่วนตัวแบบครบวงจร

ดูข้อมูลสำคัญได้อย่างรวดเร็ว รับข้อมูลอัปเดตสภาพอากาศ การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา ดูปฏิทิน Google ของคุณ และตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนสำหรับ Home Hub การจองรายการรับชมของคุณ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

Gallery Mode

เปลี่ยนทีวีเป็นงานศิลปะที่สวยงาม

เมื่อเปิดใช้งานโหมดแกลเลอรี ทีวีของคุณจะสามารถประหยัดพลังงานได้อย่างต่อเนื่องแม้ในขณะที่แสดงผลงานศิลปะที่คุณเลือกไว้ เพิ่มสัมผัสแห่งสไตล์และความสง่างามให้กับพื้นที่ของคุณ44)

Auto Brightness Control

ความสว่างที่เหมาะสมในทุกสภาพแสง

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.33)

Motion Sensor

ตอบสนองต่อการเคลื่อนไหวของคุณ

ระบบตรวจจับการเคลื่อนไหวช่วยให้ทีวีของคุณตอบสนองอย่างชาญฉลาด โดยจะเปลี่ยนโหมดตามว่าคุณอยู่ใกล้ๆ หรือไม่34)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub แพลตฟอร์มบ้านอัจฉริยะแบบครบวงจร

Home Hub รวบรวมอุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของคุณไว้ด้วยกัน เชื่อมต่อ ควบคุม และโต้ตอบกับอุปกรณ์ IoT ในบ้านของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นผ่าน Google Home และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย36)

True Cinema แสดงรายละเอียดอย่างแม่นยำ

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient Mode

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์อย่างที่ผู้กำกับตั้งใจไว้ ด้วย Dolby Vision และ FILMMAKER MODE พร้อมระบบชดเชยแสงโดยรอบที่ปรับให้เข้ากับสภาพแวดล้อมและรักษาภาพให้ใกล้เคียงกับต้นฉบับมากที่สุด37)

Dolby Atmos

ด้วยการสร้างเสียงสมจริงแบบ 360° จึงสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีรายละเอียดและความลึกของภาพสมจริงตามฉาก

ดื่มด่ำไปกับทุกการแข่งขันกีฬา

ชุดเสียง LG Sound Suite ยกระดับทุกฉากด้วยระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางที่สมบูรณ์ยิ่งขึ้น

Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

ระบบเสียงสมจริงที่ปรับแต่งตามความต้องการของคุณ

ระบบเสียง DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) ของทีวี LG ปรับแต่งเสียงตามตำแหน่งลำโพง มอบประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทางที่สมจริงและลงตัว ไม่ว่าลำโพงของคุณจะวางอยู่ที่ใดก็ตาม39)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

คุณสมบัติช่วยเหลือทำให้การรับชมครอบคลุมมากขึ้น

ทีวี LG ได้รับการออกแบบโดยคำนึงถึงการเข้าถึงได้ง่าย ด้วยคุณสมบัติต่างๆ เช่น ตัวกรองปรับสี คู่มือภาษามือ และการสนับสนุนการเชื่อมต่อโดยตรงสำหรับอุปกรณ์ช่วยเหลือด้านเสียง

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

2)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

 

5) *LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

7)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

8)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

9)*In the first year of the warranty, panels, parts, and labor are covered. From the second through the fifth year, only panels and parts are covered, and labor charges apply. Warranty coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

*OLED Care+ applies to OLED W6, G6.

 

10)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

11)*Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

12)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

13)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

14)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

15)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

16)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

17)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

18)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

20)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 120Hz.

*165Hz is applied to 83/77/65/55/48-inch of OLED G6, while 120Hz is applied to 97-inch of OLED G6.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

 

21)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

23)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

24)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

25)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

26)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

27)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

 

28)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

29)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

30)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

31)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

32)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

33)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

34)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

35)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

36)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

37)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

38)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

39)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

40)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

41)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

 

42)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

43)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

44)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • GAMING - รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

    ใช่

  • GAMING - รองรับ G-Sync (Nvidia)

    ใช่

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - ประเภทของจอ

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    120Hz Native (VRR 120Hz)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • ระบบเสียง - เสียง Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

  • ระบบเสียง - ระบบลำโพง

    4.2 Channel

  • ระบบเสียง - เอาต์พุตเสียง

    60 วัตต์

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    2155 x 1230 x 28.2

  • ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    57.0

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

  • Gray Scale

    ใช่

  • ความคมชัดสูง

    ใช่

  • Invert Colors

    ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

  • สายไฟ

    ใช่ (Attached)

  • รีโมท

    เมจิกรีโมท AI รุ่น MR26

ระบบเสียง

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning (การปรับแต่งเสียงแบบปรับได้)

    ใช่

  • AI Object Remastering

    ใช่ (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียง 11.1.2 )

  • ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (อ้างอิงจากคู่มือ)

  • เอาต์พุตเสียง

    60 วัตต์

  • Clear Voice Pro

    ใช่

  • เสียง Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

  • LG Sound Sync

    ใช่

  • เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

    ใช่

  • Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • ทิศทางของลำโพง

    ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

  • ระบบลำโพง

    4.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    ใช่

ระบบบรอดคาสต์

  • การรับสัญญาณทีวี Analog

    ใช่

  • การรับสัญญาณทีวีดิจิตอล

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • รองรับ Bluetooth

    ใช่ (v 5.3)

  • ช่องต่อ Ethernet

    1 ช่อง

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    4 ช่อง (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2 ช่อง

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    ใช่

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 ช่อง

  • ช่องต่อ USB

    3 ช่อง (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    ใช่ (Wi-Fi 6)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

    2365 x 1530 x 335

  • น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

    95.0

  • ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    2155 x 1230 x 28.2

  • ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    2155 x 1628 x 580

  • ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

    1658 x 580

  • น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    57.0

  • น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

    64.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

    600 x 400

GAMING

  • ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    ใช่

  • รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

    ใช่

  • Game Optimizer

    ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

  • รองรับ G-Sync (Nvidia)

    ใช่

  • HGIG Mode

    ใช่

  • เวลาตอบสนอง

    น้อยกว่า 0.1ms

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    ใช่ (สูงสุดถึง 120Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

    ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • ประเภทของจอ

    4K OLED

  • อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    120Hz Native (VRR 120Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    ใช่ (SDR/HDR)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    ใช่

  • AI Picture Pro

    ใช่

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • การควบคุมความสว่างอัตโนมัติ

    ใช่

  • Auto Calibration

    ใช่

  • Brightness Booster

    ใช่

  • เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

    Pixel Dimming

  • การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

    ใช่ (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

    ใช่

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 โหมด

  • Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    ใช่

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    ใช่

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 200~240V 50-60Hz

  • การใช้พลังงาน Standby

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    ใช่

  • เมจิกรีโมท AI

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    ใช่

  • AI Voice ID จดจำเสียงผู้ใช้

    ใช่

  • โหมด Always Ready

    ใช่

  • Full Web Browser

    ใช่

  • Google Cast

    ใช่

  • รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงแบบไม่ใช้รีโมท (Hands-free Voice Control)

    ใช่

  • Home Hub

    ใช่ (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • LG Gallery+

    ใช่ (ความพร้อมในการให้บริการแบบเสียค่าใช้จ่ายแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ)

  • LG Shield ปกป้องข้อมูลผู้ใช้

    ใช่

  • Multi View

    ใช่

  • My Page

    ใช่

  • ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

    ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 26

  • แอป Smartphone Remote

    ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

  • รองรับกล้อง USB

    ใช่

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    ใช่

  • Works with Apple Home

    ใช่

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