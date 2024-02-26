Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" LG OLED evo B4 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65B4

OLED65B4PSA

OLED65B4PSA

65” LG OLED evo B4 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65B4

(3)
มุมมองด้านหน้าด้วย LG OLED TV, OLED B4, 11 ปีของ OLED อันดับ 1 ของโลก และ webOS Re: โลโก้โปรแกรมใหม่บนหน้าจอพร้อมขาตั้ง 2 เสา

A video opens showing the LG OLED B4 facing 45 degrees to the left with a green and orange abstract artwork on screen against a green backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 8 AI processor chipset.

ผลงานชิ้นเอกที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญที่สั่งสมมาอย่างยาวนาน

ความมุ่งมั่นต่อนวัตกรรมที่สั่งสมมานานหลายปีไม่สามารถเลียนแบบได้ในชั่วข้ามคืน ชิปเซ็ตอัลฟ่าที่ปรับแต่งเฉพาะตัวของ OLED ชั้นนำของโลกช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมไปสู่อีกระดับหนึ่ง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

สัญลักษณ์สีทองของ OLED TV อันดับ 1 ของโลกในรอบ 11 ปี บนฉากหลังสีดำ สปอตไลต์ส่องแสงบนสัญลักษณ์ และดาวนามธรรมสีทองเต็มท้องฟ้าเบื้องบน

The World's No.1

11 ปี
ยังคงอยู่อันดับ 1

การครองราชย์ของเราในฐานะ OLED ที่เป็นที่ชื่นชอบของโลกยังคงดำเนินต่อไป

*ออมเดีย. 11 ปี เบอร์ 1 ยูนิตที่มียอดขายสูงสุดปี 2556-2566 ผลลัพธ์นี้ไม่ใช่การรับรองจาก LGE หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัท เยี่ยมชม https://www.omdia.com/ สำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

อะไรทำให้ LG OLED evo โดดเด่น?

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 8 ของ LG ที่ด้านบนของมาเธอร์บอร์ด โดยปล่อยแสงสีส้มออกมา ทีวี OLED ที่มีเมนู OLED Care ถูกเลือกไว้ในเมนูสนับสนุนที่อยู่บนหน้าจอ ดีไซน์เพรียวบางในมุมมองด้านข้างเมื่อวางราบกับผนังในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสไตล์โมเดิร์น

alpha 8 AI Processor

ความฉลาดขั้นสุดท้ายที่เป็นแก่นแท้ของมัน

ชิปประมวลผล AI alpha 8 กำหนดนิยามใหม่ของ OLED ด้วยการปรับแต่งที่เพิ่มรายละเอียดการเปลี่ยนแปลงแต่เหมือนมีชีวิต

A video opens with the alpha 8 AI Processor barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up green, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1.5x

ประสิทธิภาพของ AI ที่เร็วขึ้น

2.3x

กราฟิกที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง

1.8x

ความเร็วในการประมวลผล

*การเปรียบเทียบอิงตามทีวีทั่วไปที่มีโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 5 AI

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ความชาญฉลาดที่ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ OLED

LG OLED ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสมัยใหม่ที่แสดงการแสดงดนตรีบนหน้าจอ คลื่นวงกลมสีน้ำเงินที่แสดงถึงความเป็นส่วนตัวล้อมรอบทีวีและพื้นที่ ผู้หญิงที่มีดวงตาสีฟ้าแหลมคม และเสื้อสีส้มไหม้ในที่มืด เส้นสีแดงที่แสดงการปรับแต่ง AI ปกปิดส่วนหนึ่งของใบหน้าของเธอ ซึ่งสว่างและมีรายละเอียด ในขณะที่ส่วนที่เหลือของภาพดูหมองคล้ำ
การปรับแต่งเอไอ

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

ทีวี LG OLED ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ในเมืองที่ทันสมัย ตารางซ้อนทับจะปรากฏขึ้นเหนือภาพเหมือนกับการสแกนพื้นที่ จากนั้นคลื่นเสียงสีน้ำเงินจะฉายออกมาจากหน้าจอ ทำให้ห้องเต็มไปด้วยเสียงอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

การปรับแต่งเสียง AI

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด
เหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

LG OLED TV ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

night

LG OLED TV ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

day

ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณ และปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

AI Picture Pro

ความสมจริงอย่างเหลือเชื่อ
เสน่ห์ที่แท้จริง

AI ซุปเปอร์อัพสเกล

AI ปรับความละเอียดอย่างละเอียด

หลังจากจำแนกเฟรมแล้ว AI Noise Reduction และ AI Super Resolution จะยกระดับฉากต่างๆ ได้อย่างสมจริง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

AI เสียงโปร

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของ
ภาพเสียง

LG OLED TV เป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ 9.1.2ch เสมือนจริง

เสียงที่สมจริงพุ่งทะยานไปทั่วทั้งพื้นที่ของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ดื่มด่ำไปกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางเสมือนจริง 9.1.2 ที่ครอบคลุมทุกด้าน

ผู้ชายกำลังขี่มอเตอร์ไซค์บนทางดินที่มีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ มอเตอร์ไซค์

บูสเตอร์เสียงแบบไดนามิก

เสียงอันทรงพลังดังก้องกังวาน

การปรับแต่งโปรเซสเซอร์ AI ช่วยเพิ่มไดนามิกให้กับเสียงของคุณ

LG OLED TV แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ ไมโครโฟนและเครื่องดนตรี

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับได้

เสียงเหมาะกับสิ่งที่คุณรับชม

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับเปลี่ยนจะปรับสมดุลเสียงตามแนวเพลงแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อความชัดใสที่สมบูรณ์

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

A video opens with the words "SUPER BLACK" in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

คอนทราสที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุดสร้างผลกระทบที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด

ฉากต่างๆ มีชีวิตชีวาอย่างกล้าหาญ โดยที่เงาที่มืดที่สุดและแสงสว่างที่สว่างที่สุดมาบรรจบกัน

ฉากเมืองที่พลุกพล่านในยามเย็นด้วยสีสันและคอนทราสต์ที่โดดเด่น

ความเที่ยงตรงของสีและปริมาตร 100%

ฉากเปล่งประกายด้วยสีสันที่สมจริง

ปริมาณสี 100% ช่วยเพิ่มเฉดสีที่เข้มข้น ในขณะที่ความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% จะรักษาเฉดสีโดยไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

*แผง LG OLED ได้รับการรับรองโดย Intertek ในด้านความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% วัดตาม CIE DE2000 ด้วยรูปแบบสี 125 รูปแบบ

**ปริมาณขอบเขตสีที่แสดง (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่า CGV ของปริภูมิสี DCI-P3 ตามที่ตรวจสอบอย่างอิสระโดย Intertek

OLED TV ยืนอยู่ทางด้านขวาของภาพ เมนูการสนับสนุนจะปรากฏขึ้นบนหน้าจอ และเลือกเมนู OLED Care ไว้

OLED Care

เพิ่มอายุการใช้งานของ OLED ของคุณ

ผ่อนคลายมากขึ้นและเพลิดเพลินมากขึ้นด้วยการดูแลแผงแบบรวมที่ช่วยให้หน้าจอของคุณเหมือนใหม่ได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น

ทีวี LG OLED, OLED C4 หันหน้าไปทางซ้าย 45 องศา แสดงภาพพระอาทิตย์ตกที่สวยงามพร้อมกับเรือในทะเลสาบ ขณะที่ทีวีต่อเข้ากับซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ผ่านฉากยึด Synergy ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสไตล์มินิมอล

การออกแบบที่บางเฉียบ

ความสง่างามในความเรียบง่าย

มุมด้านล่างของ LG OLED TV มี OLED B4 ยืนอยู่บนพื้นผิวหินอ่อน มีคลื่นสีน้ำเงินอ่อนอยู่บนหน้าจอ LG OLED TV, OLED B4 บนขาตั้งในพื้นที่เรียบง่าย

ใกล้แค่ไหนก็เอาอยู่.

เส้นบางเฉียบเหลือเชื่อช่วยดึงความสนใจของคุณไปทั่วทั้งหน้าจอโดยไม่มีการรบกวน ขณะเดียวกันก็กลมกลืนกับการตกแต่งภายในบ้านของคุณอย่างสวยงาม

*ขนาดกรอบแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและขนาด

ช่วงขนาดกว้างใหญ่

ขนาดที่เหมาะกับทุกชีวิต

ค้นพบขนาดสำหรับทุกพื้นที่และรสนิยมด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์ตั้งแต่ 48" ถึง 77"

เปรียบเทียบ LG OLED TV ขนาดต่างๆ ของ OLED B4 แสดง OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77"

โลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New อยู่บนพื้นหลังสีดำโดยมีทรงกลมสีเหลืองและสีส้ม สีม่วงที่ด้านล่าง

webOS Re:โปรแกรมใหม่

ทีวีใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปี

ติดตามข่าวสารล่าสุดด้วยฟีเจอร์และเทคโนโลยีที่มีประโยชน์ผ่านการอัปเกรด webOS 4 รายการที่สัญญาไว้ในช่วง 5 ปี

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรด webOS ทั้งหมด 4 ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี

**เกณฑ์การอัปเกรดระยะเวลา 5 ปีสำหรับโปรแกรม webOS Re:New คือการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ทั่วโลก

***การอัปเกรดเป็น webOS ครั้งแรกจะเกิดขึ้นภายในสองปีนับจากเวลาที่ซื้อ

****ลูกค้าจะได้รับ webOS 5 เวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ จุดที่ซื้อ

*****การอัปเกรดจะมีให้สำหรับรุ่นที่วางจำหน่ายปี 2022 รวมถึง OLED และ 8K QNED ทั้งหมด และรุ่นที่ออกหลังปี 2023 ได้แก่ UHD, NanoCell, QNED และ OLED

******คุณสมบัติอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงและคุณสมบัติ แอปพลิเคชัน และบริการอัปเดตบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

webOS 24

ทำให้ประสบการณ์ทีวีของคุณเป็นของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

หน้าจอหลักของ webOS 24 พร้อมโฮมออฟฟิศ เกม เพลง โฮมฮับ และหมวดหมู่กีฬา ด้านล่างของหน้าจอจะแสดงคำแนะนำสำหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะใต้ "ตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับคุณ"

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

***ใช้กับรุ่น OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD ที่ผลิตในปี 2023 และหลังจากนั้น

****จะมีการอัปเกรดทั้งหมด 4 ครั้งในช่วงระยะเวลา 5 ปี และกำหนดการอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคหรือประเทศ

*****ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

รับชมภาพยนตร์มหัศจรรย์
และความสนุกแบบอาร์เคด

โหมด Dolby Vision และผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์

ฉากภาพยนตร์สมจริงมีชีวิตชีวา

แปลงร่างคืนภาพยนตร์ ภาพที่สดใสเป็นพิเศษของ Dolby Vision มาพร้อมกับการรองรับ FILMMAKER MODE™ เพื่อรักษาความตั้งใจของผู้กำกับ ปรับคุณภาพของภาพให้เหมาะสม ในขณะเดียวกันก็ไม่มีการบิดเบือนหรือการประมวลผลมากเกินไป

"ผู้กำกับหน้าแผงควบคุมกำลังตัดต่อภาพยนตร์ "Killers of the Flower Moon"" บน LG OLED TV คำพูดของ Martin Scorsese: ""สำหรับการดูที่บ้าน ภาพยนตร์ทุกเรื่องควรดูในโหมดผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์"" ซ้อนภาพด้วยโลโก้ "Killers of the Flower Moon", โลโก้ Apple TV+ และโลโก้ ""เร็วๆ นี้" โลโก้ Dolby Vision โลโก้ FILMMAKER MODE™"

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**FILMMAKER MODE เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

ภาพเสียงที่น่าหลงใหลล้อมรอบคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่ล้อมรอบคุณด้วยเสียงคมชัดที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ รายละเอียดที่ซับซ้อน และความชัดลึกเชิงพื้นที่ของ Dolby Atmos

พื้นที่นั่งเล่นที่สะดวกสบายและมีแสงสลัว ทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงคู่รักกำลังใช้ร่ม และมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างล้อมรอบห้อง โลโก้ Dolby Atoms ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ผู้อำนวยการได้รับการอนุมัติสำหรับการประมวลผลขั้นสูง

ในการสนทนากับผู้กำกับ Beef แห่ง Netflix อีซองจิน

ที่ซึ่งริวสุเกะ ฮามากุจิสร้างสรรค์ภาพยนตร์ที่ได้รับรางวัลของเขา

สุดยอดการเล่นเกม

ที่ซึ่งการเคลื่อนไหวที่รวดเร็วไม่เคยสะดุด

ขจัดปัญหาน้ำตาและความล่าช้าด้วย AMD FreeSync Premium, ความเข้ากันได้กับ G-Sync, โหมด 144Hz และ VRR ในตัว

*ได้รับการรับรองสำหรับ "ประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยม" และเวลาตอบสนองโดย Intertek

**VRR มีตั้งแต่ 40Hz ถึง 144Hz และเป็นข้อกำหนดที่ได้รับการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

"ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง """"Trine 4: The Nightmare Price"" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา"

*พันธมิตรที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG OLED สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และการรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG OLED บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*LG OLED รุ่นปี 2024 ทุกรุ่นมาพร้อมบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

มุมมองด้านหน้าด้วย LG OLED TV, OLED B4, 11 ปีของ OLED อันดับ 1 ของโลก และ webOS Re: โลโก้โปรแกรมใหม่บนหน้าจอพร้อมขาตั้ง 2 เสา

OLED65B4PSA

65” LG OLED evo B4 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65B4