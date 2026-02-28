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ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 65QNED86BSA

ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 65QNED86BSA

65QNED86BSA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 65QNED86BSA 65QNED86BSA
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1456 mm-wide screen, 840 mm screen height, 904 mm height with stand, a 29.7 mm slim profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1167/425 by 295 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED with AI Picture Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro shows a low-angle outdoor lifestyle scene with two people among vivid flowers, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame to 4K for clearer texture and detail.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ทีวี 65" LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2026 รุ่น 65QNED86BSA 65QNED86BSA
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1456 mm-wide screen, 840 mm screen height, 904 mm height with stand, a 29.7 mm slim profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1167/425 by 295 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED with AI Picture Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro shows a low-angle outdoor lifestyle scene with two people among vivid flowers, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame to 4K for clearer texture and detail.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Mini LED แสดงภาพที่คมชัดจากแสงที่ละเอียดกว่า
  • Dynamic QNED Color Pro มอบสีสันแม่นยำตรงตามต้นฉบับ
  • α8 AI Processor 4K Gen 3 ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K
  • Dolby Vision รองรับระบบภาพ HDR Dolby Vision
  • AI TV & webOS 26 สมาร์ททีวีใช้งานง่ายที่ปรับมาเพื่อคุณ
  • VRR 144 Hz, FreeSync เล่นเกมสนุกได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง
เพิ่มเติม

ดื่มด่ำไปกับทุกการแข่งขันกีฬา

พยากรณ์กีฬาโดย AI Concierge

รับคำทำนายผลการแข่งขันด้วย AI

AI วิเคราะห์สถิติและประสิทธิภาพของทีมของคุณเพื่อทำนายผลการแข่งขัน เชียร์ให้เต็มที่และสนุกกับการสนับสนุนทีมของคุณด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สร้างโดย AI เหล่านี้17)

TruMotion

การปรับภาพเคลื่อนไหวให้ราบรื่น ปรับให้เข้ากับทุกประเภทของคอนเทนต์

AI Genre Selection จะระบุประเภทของคอนเทนต์ และ TruMotion จะปรับระดับการกระตุกเพื่อให้ภาพเคลื่อนไหวราบรื่นในระดับที่เหมาะสม มอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่เป็นธรรมชาติ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นภาพยนตร์ กีฬา และอื่นๆ

การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา

ตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนและไม่พลาดทุกช่วงเวลา

ติดตามทุกช่วงเวลาแห่งการแข่งขัน ตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนของคุณและรับการแจ้งเตือนเกี่ยวกับตารางการแข่งขัน คะแนน และอื่นๆ ของทีมของคุณ

ค้นพบผลงานชิ้นเอกไร้ขีดจำกัดด้วย LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

ตกแต่งพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยคอนเทนต์หลากหลายให้เลือก

LG Gallery+ ให้คุณเข้าถึงงานศิลปะ วิดีโอบรรยากาศ และคอนเทนต์ภาพอื่นๆ กว่า 100 รายการ เพื่อยกระดับพื้นที่ของคุณ ด้วยการอัปเดตคลังภาพอย่างสม่ำเสมอ คุณสามารถปรับแต่งบ้านของคุณด้วยคอนเทนต์ที่คัดสรรมาอย่างดีซึ่งสะท้อนถึงสไตล์ของคุณ22)

LG Gallery+ พร้อม BGM และ Music Lounge บน LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED แสดงภาพ "Forest Evening" ในป่าและทะเลสาบบนหน้าจอ พร้อมแผง UI Music Lounge ที่มองเห็นได้สำหรับการเลือกเพลงตามอารมณ์ การเล่นเพลงผ่านบลูทูธ และการควบคุม

BGM พร้อม Music Lounge

สร้างบรรยากาศที่ใช่ด้วยเสียงเพลง

สร้างบรรยากาศที่เหมาะสมด้วยเสียงเพลงที่เข้ากับภาพของคุณ ใช้เพลงที่แนะนำตามความชอบของคุณ หรือเชื่อมต่อผ่านบลูทูธเพื่อเล่นเพลงของคุณเอง

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED แสดงตารางภาพถ่ายครอบครัวจาก Google Photos ในขณะที่โทรศัพท์แสดงรายการอัลบั้มโดยเปิดใช้งานตัวเลือกอัลบั้ม Family Trip ไว้

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED แสดงตารางภาพถ่ายครอบครัวจาก Google Photos ในขณะที่โทรศัพท์แสดงรายการอัลบั้มโดยเปิดใช้งานตัวเลือกอัลบั้ม Family Trip ไว้

รูปภาพของฉัน

เข้าถึง Google Photos ได้อย่างง่ายดายและแสดงความทรงจำของคุณ

เชื่อมต่อบัญชี Google Photos กับทีวีของคุณได้อย่างสะดวกสบายเพียงแค่ใช้โทรศัพท์ของคุณ ปรับแต่งพื้นที่ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้เนื้อหาจากคลังภาพของคุณเอง23)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED ติดตั้งบนผนังสีเขียวเหนือคอนโซลสีแดง แสดงแผงข้อมูลซึ่งรวมถึงสภาพอากาศ คะแนนกีฬา ตัวกำหนดตารางเวลาทีวี และ Home Hub

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

ติดตามข่าวสารล่าสุดด้วยแดชบอร์ดส่วนตัวแบบครบวงจร

ดูข้อมูลสำคัญได้อย่างรวดเร็ว รับข้อมูลอัปเดตสภาพอากาศ การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา ดูปฏิทิน Google ของคุณ และตั้งค่าการแจ้งเตือนสำหรับ Home Hub การจองรายการรับชม และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

Gallery Mode

สลับจากทีวีไปยังภาพศิลปะได้อย่างราบรื่น

เมื่อเปิดโหมดแกลเลอรี ทีวีของคุณจะสามารถประหยัดพลังงานได้แม้ในขณะที่แสดงผลงานศิลปะที่คุณเลือก เพิ่มสไตล์และความสง่างามให้กับพื้นที่ของคุณ24)

ระบบควบคุมความสว่างอัตโนมัติ

ความสว่างที่เหมาะสมในทุกสภาพแสง

ระบบควบคุมความสว่างจะปรับความสว่างของหน้าจอโดยอัตโนมัติตามสภาพแสงโดยรอบ ทำให้รับชมภาพได้อย่างชัดเจนและสบายตาในทุกสภาพแวดล้อม25)

เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหว

ตอบสนองต่อการมีอยู่ของคุณ

การตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหวช่วยให้ทีวีของคุณตอบสนองอย่างชาญฉลาด โดยเปลี่ยนโหมดตามว่าคุณอยู่ใกล้หรือไม่26)

LG Channels

ความบันเทิงไร้ขีดจำกัดฟรี

LG Channels รวบรวมคอนเทนต์หลากหลายจากแพลตฟอร์มถ่ายทอดสดและออนดีมานด์ไว้ในที่เดียว ทำให้การค้นหาคอนเทนต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบง่ายกว่าที่เคย27)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED พร้อมการเชื่อมต่ออัจฉริยะ แสดงอินเทอร์เฟซ Home Hub บนหน้าจอ แสดงการเชื่อมต่อกับ Google Home และ LG ThinQ พร้อมแผงควบคุมสำหรับทีวี อุปกรณ์ และแอปต่างๆ ในรูปแบบการควบคุมเดียว

การเชื่อมต่ออัจฉริยะ

Home Hub แพลตฟอร์มบ้านอัจฉริยะแบบครบวงจร

Home Hub รวบรวมอุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของคุณไว้ด้วยกัน เชื่อมต่อ ควบคุม และโต้ตอบกับอุปกรณ์ IoT ในบ้านของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นผ่าน Google Home และอื่นๆ28)

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

ค้นหา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ