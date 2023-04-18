We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HE - National Account Manager
[Entry Code : IT-Software]
R&DQA
Life's Good at LG
At LG, we deliver products and services that make lives better, easier and happier though increased functionality and fun. Put simply, we offer the latest innovations to make “Life Good” - from home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications to business innovations in digital signage, air conditioning, solar and LED lighting. As a global leader, we strive for greatness in product leadership, market leadership and people leadership to realize our growth strategies.