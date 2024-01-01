About Cookies on This Site

Get ready to pre-order

CineBeam Q, the new 4K projector is coming

Enjoy hi-quality, cinematic experiences anywhere with our compact all-in-one projector.

Pre-order starts 18th March on LG.com

Click "Notify me" to be alerted when product is ready for pre-order.

 

Pre-Order Exclusive: get a special leather protector for your LG CineBeam Q. 

£200 discount coupon will be automatically applied at checkout from 18th March to 30th April

Notify Me

The Cinebeam Q product with brown leather protector thumbnail, accompanied by a free gift offer.

*Terms and conditions apply. Pre-order: 18th Mar – 31st Mar.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding . May differ from actual use.

Minimalism design

Essence of simplicity

The CineBeam Q's refined minimalism seamlessly integrates into your space,
serving as an exquisite object of beauty. Embrace its elegance in various spots.

Accompanied by a handle, the CineBeam Q slides sideways, gradually shrinking. A larger book emerges on the left, with two vases appearing on the right, highlighting its compact design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K up to 120-inch

Small with greatness

Don’t mistake it for its minimal body.
The Q's compact body embodies impressive 8.3 mega pixel up to 120 inches screen in its compact frame.
Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Auto screen adjustment & webOS

Simply place and play

The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed.
With webOS explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Youtube, and Apple TV. Simply place and play!

*Supported services may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may
require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

Be cinematic anywhere

Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere with our compact but full-ready projector.

Image of a woman standing and holding the handle of the Cinebeam Q in her hand.
Image of the Cinebeam Q placed in the center of a living room table.
Image of the Cinebeam Q placed in the center of the kitchen island dining table, creating a cinematic atmosphere.
Image of the Cinebeam Q resting on a dark bed, beaming a blue aurora screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

An image of LG OLED TV. Apple TV+'s contents is on the screen and the headline is 'Get three months of Apple TV+ free with LG Smart TVs.

Get 3 months free of Apple TV+

Available for a limited time.

Just open the Apple TV app to redeem.

*Offer ends 4/30/2024. Offer available on 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go models, 2022-2024 LG MyView™ Smart Monitor models, 2020-2024 LG CineBeam models in the Apple TV app.

*Valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Plan renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.