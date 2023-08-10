We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Plumbed American Style Fridge Freezer with Water & Ice Dispenser in Brushed Steel.
All Spec
-
Total
-
574
-
Lifestyle
-
Large Family
-
Total
-
508
-
Freezer
-
156
-
Refrigerator
-
352
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
441
-
Energy Saving Rating
-
A+
-
Finishing [Colour]
-
Brushed Steel
-
Ice Dispenser - Cruched Ice Function
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Bio Shield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors(6) / Express Freezing
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
5.17
-
Freezing Capicity (kg)
-
12
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
40
-
Star Rating
-
4 Star
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket
-
Non-transparent (4)
-
Egg tray
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Plastic
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper (Plastic)
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2-2 piece)
-
Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Temperature Controller
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Automatic
-
Door basket
-
Non-transparent (3)
-
Shelf
-
Tempered Glass(4), Plastic(1) & Wire
-
Drawers - Transparent
-
Yes (2 - 2 piece)
-
Net / Packing
-
107 / 116
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
894 x 1753 x 725
