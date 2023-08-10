About Cookies on This Site

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 655L | GSBV70DSTF | American Fridge Freezer | Dark Graphite
GSBV70DSTF

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 655L | GSBV70DSTF | American Fridge Freezer | Dark Graphite

GSBV70DSTF

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 655L | GSBV70DSTF | American Fridge Freezer | Dark Graphite

Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

2022
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.
*2706.

A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

655

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

420

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

All Spec

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

655

Volume Freezer (L)

239

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LCD Display

No

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

No

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

InstaView

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

420

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091426826

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Product Weight (kg)

107

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (4)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSBV70DSTF)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSBV70DSTF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSBV70DSTF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSBV70DSTF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

front view

GSBV70DSTF

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 655L | GSBV70DSTF | American Fridge Freezer | Dark Graphite

