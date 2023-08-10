We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 655L | GSBV70DSTF | American Fridge Freezer | Dark Graphite
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.
*2706.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
655
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
420
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Dark Graphite
All Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
655
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
239
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
Button-88-white
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Dark Graphite
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
420
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806091426826
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Product Type
-
Side By Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
620
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
735
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
107
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (2)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes (4)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
GSBV70DSTF
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 655L | GSBV70DSTF | American Fridge Freezer | Dark Graphite