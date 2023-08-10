About Cookies on This Site

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLD50DSXM | Dark Graphite
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLD50DSXM | Dark Graphite

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
GSLD50DSXM

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLD50DSXM | Dark Graphite

GSLD50DSXM
Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

2022

What's to Love About LG Fridge Freezers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

FRESHNESS

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

Freshness All Around

Air flows in every direction to keep your food fresh, no matter where you place it.

A front view of the refrigerator with the two front doors wide open showing a full stocked fridge. Blue clouds of mist are shown going down over all of the produce.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level, with 10 years peace of mind.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only.)

 

SMART CONVENIENCE

Keeps You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.

Large Capacity

Get More Food Storage Space

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Ultra-sleek Door

Enhance Your Décor

*635L : Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft : Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

FAQ

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

gsld50dsxm
CAPACITY
634L
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
913 x 1790 x 743
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Inverter Compressor – Quiet efficient performance

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

634

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x743

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

Button-Bar-white

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

620

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Depth with handle (mm)

743

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x743

Product Weight (kg)

111

FEATURES

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (1)

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091426789

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

218

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Volume Total (L)

634

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PCM

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSLD50DSXM)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSLD50DSXM)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSLD50DSXM)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSLD50DSXM)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

