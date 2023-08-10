We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLD50DSXM | Dark Graphite
What's to Love About LG Fridge Freezers?
This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.
Freshness All Around
A front view of the refrigerator with the two front doors wide open showing a full stocked fridge. Blue clouds of mist are shown going down over all of the produce.
Energy Efficient & Durable
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only.)
Keeps You a Step Ahead
Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.
A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.
*635L : Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft : Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
FAQ
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
634
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x743
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
430
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Dark Graphite
All Spec
-
External LED Display
-
Button-Bar-white
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
No
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
620
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
743
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x743
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
111
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (1)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806091426789
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Product Type
-
Side By Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
218
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Volume Total (L)
-
634
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Dark Graphite
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PCM
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
430
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
What people are saying
Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLD50DSXM | Dark Graphite