About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost and Inverter Linear Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

Smart Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost and Inverter Linear Compressor

GBB39DSJZ

Smart Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost and Inverter Linear Compressor

LG GBB39DSJZ

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

354

Freezer

124

Refrigerator

230

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

318

Freezer

95

Refrigerator

223

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

71 / 79

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1907

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1880

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

550

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

643

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

643

Width (Net)

595

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1907 x 643

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

655 x 1985 x 742

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)(4)/Express Freeze/Child Lock/Door alarm/Eco Friendly

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

39

Energy Efficiency Classbr (A+++ to D scale)

A++

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

242

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

18hr

Freezing Capacity (kg)

8

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes

Star Rating

230V/50Hz

Climate Class

T

Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)

DS

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM

Handle Type Material

ABS

Reversible Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (2)

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (6)

Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Extra Freezer Drawer

Yes (1)

Drawer Transparent

Yes (3)

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 