About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | GBD62PZYFN | Shiny Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | GBD62PZYFN | Shiny Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
GBD62PZYFN

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | GBD62PZYFN | Shiny Steel

which? award

Which? Award

Fridge Freezers

2022
Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

2022
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™<br>3
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Up to 32%* Faster
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

24 Hours Even Cooling1

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Up to 32%* Faster
DoorCooling+TM

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling helps keep your food fresh.

The air vents located at the front of the fridge makes inside temperature more even and cools quicker than a conventional system.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type<br>1
FRESHConverter™

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type

The FRESHConverter™ is a drawer designed for your veg, fish and meat, where you choose and control the optimal temperature.
Designed to Store 5 Wine Bottles<br>1
Wine Rack

Designed to Store 5 Wine Bottles

The user-friendly designed wine rack can store up to 5 bottles of Wine.
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor <br>3
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

The Inverter Linear Compressor uses just one friction point, allowing it to operate quietly, prevent wear and tear and save on energy consumption – saving you money in the long run. It’s so well built that it comes with a 10-year warranty.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Premium and Compact Design
Premium and Compact Design

Elegant and Practical Minimalism

The new bottom freezer is the epitome of refinement in both function and style. It has a minimalist design that maximises elegance and convenience. Now, enjoy both practicality and luxury in your own kitchen.

FAQ

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.

Q.

What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.

Q.

How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
384
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
595 x 2030 x 682
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Inverter Linear Compressor - Consume 32% less energy.

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

384

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x2030x682

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

215

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

D

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

3

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Star Rating

****

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Tray

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

215

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098774180

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

D

Product Type

Fridge Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

107

Volume Refrigerator (L)

233

Volume Total (L)

384

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

44

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Dot

External LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

615

Depth with handle (mm)

682

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

2030

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x2030x682

Product Weight (kg)

78

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (3)

Freezer Light

No

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBD62PZYFN)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBD62PZYFN)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBD62PZYFN)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBD62PZYFN)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

GBD62PZYFN

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | GBD62PZYFN | Shiny Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet