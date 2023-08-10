About Cookies on This Site

LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FWV917BTSE

LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel

What’s to Love About LG Washer Dryers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

All in One

Save Space & Time with a Washer Dryer

With an LG all-in one washer dryer, you will save space in your home and make more time for family and friends.

This is an image of an all-in-one product that saves space in the house and washing time.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash59+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for lonager.

As the background changes to sweaters, soft cotton, and jeans, a washing pattern that fits the fabric is activated.

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

The Best Pattern for Each Load

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

Thanks to TurboWash™360°, you can enjoy thoroughly cleaned clothes in less than 40 minutes, with a faster wash that doesn’t compromise on cleaning power.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

28%

Energy Efficiency

Energy Saving

38%

Laundry Time

Time Saving

16%

Clothes Damage

Less Damage

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables the pump to spin at varying speeds. The benefits? A powerful, high-angled spray at fast spin plus soft, low-angled spray at slow spin combine to help detergent interact better with your laundry for a deeper, more thorough wash.

This image shows that various sprays are provided through the inverter pump.

Steam™

Don’t Worry about Irritants

Steam™ gets rid of 99.9% of dusts, allergens, and mites from clothes so that you can wear them with confidence.

There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Allergy Care Cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

This image explains that the exterior of the washing machine remains the same and the internal drum is enlarged.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Drum in Same Size Machine

The image of the washing machine with the Tempered Glass Door clearly visible.

Tempered Glass Door

A Durable & Elegant Door

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Larger Display

A More Visible Display

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

Elegant Metal Dial

Larger & More Visible Dial

Available with TWINWash™ Mini1
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

FAQ

Q.

What is AI DD in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is a quick wash on LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray – combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 18% better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.

LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with just the tap of a button or using voice assistant control, receive smart notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles - all via the ThinQ™ app.

Q.

What does steam do in a washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to figure out an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance and thus reduces the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

Q.

What is the standard size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675mm.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

Black Steel

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

7

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

TurboWash

39 Min

Type

Washer Dryer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

Yes

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam Detection System

No

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

Yes

Drum Light

No

Steam+

No

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

TrueSteam

No

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Auto Suds Removal

No

Water Level

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)

E

PROGRAMS

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Speed14

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight (kg)

73

Weight include packing (kg)

77

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098765140

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

No

Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp

Yes

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.839

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.57

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.31

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

71

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

Wash Capacity (kg)

10.5

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

53

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

53

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Dry Capacity (kg)

7

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

391

Energy Efficiency Class

E

Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)

54

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Standard Program (washing + drying)

Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

500

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

295

Wash + Dry (Full Load)

4.87

Wash + Dry (Half Load)

2.46

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

100

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FWV917BTSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FWV917BTSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FWV917BTSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FWV917BTSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

