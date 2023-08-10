About Cookies on This Site

LG Turbowash™360 | 10.5kg | 1360rpm | Washing Machine | Black Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

F4V910BTSE

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
F4V910BTSE

LG Turbowash™360 | 10.5kg | 1360rpm | Washing Machine | Black Steel

Which? Award1

Which? Award

Washing Machines

December 2021
Quiet Mark2

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2022
Care For WhatYou Wear1

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More

WM-UK-Vivace-ReviewCard-D1

WM-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop_r

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection1
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on 20,000 accumulated washes, AI DD™ offers the most optimised wash to protect your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal wash setting for the fabric by itself.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes1
TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection, thanks to 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reach every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There is a map of the world in black and grey in the background. There is a green capital A sitting on a stage in the foreground. The two more capital green A's appear on either side of the original A and an arrow comes out from the bottom of one leg of the original A and shoots up. The three A's represent the grade A energy efficiency of the product. A bar graph on the bottom left with the ENERGY label has an arrow that points at the highest green level.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
A

Energy Efficiency

Grade
A

Spin Performance

Grade
A

Noise

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

More Hygienic1
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space 1
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size.
More Durable and Hygienic1
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted durable and elegant external tempered glass door with refined hygienic and stainless lifter.
More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

A more visible display and increased dial size with a metallic finish.
Smart Appliance1
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter, from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle settings. Interact with your washing machine and access the latest innovations.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Timeline of LG Brand History - Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Features F4V710STSE F4V909BTSE F4V910WTSE F4V910BTSE
F4V710WTSE
LG Turbowash™ F4V710STSE 10.5kg, 1400rpm Washing Machine - Graphite
F4V909BTSE
LG Turbowash360™ F4V909BTSE 9kg, 1400rpm Washing Machine - Black
F4V910WTSE
LG Turbowash360™ F4V910WTSE 10.5kg, 1400rpm Washing Machine - White
F4V910BTSE
LG Turbowash360™ F4V910BTSE 10.5kg / 1400rpm, Washing Machine - Black
CAPACITY 10.5kg 9kg 10.5kg 10.5kg
DIMENSION 600 x 850 x 565 600 x 850 x 565 600 x 850 x 565 600 x 850 x 565
AI DD™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

FEATURES

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

TurboWash

No

LoadSense

Yes

Centum System

No

Steam

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

6 Motion DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Drum Light

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Foam Detection System

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

PROGRAMS

Hand Wash

No

Duvet

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Dark Wash

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Baby Steam Care

No

Quick 30

No

Quick 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Silent Wash

Yes

Skin Care

No

Speed14

Yes

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Spin+Drain

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Baby Care

No

Cotton +

No

Gentle Care

No

Auto Wash

No

Cold Wash

No

Drain + Spin

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

53

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.839

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.57

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.31

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

71

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Wash Capacity (kg)

10.5

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

53

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Softener Level

No

Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Tempered Glass

Body Colour

Black Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098766086

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Figure Indicator

18:88

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Weight include packing (kg)

74

Weight (kg)

70

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4V910BTSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4V910BTSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4V910BTSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4V910BTSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

