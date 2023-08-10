We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE 12KG TWINWash™ Washing Machine with Centum System™
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Body Colour
-
Blue White
-
Model Type
-
Front loader
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
Load Detect
-
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
-
Yes
-
Atomizing System
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Push type Auto Door
-
Motor Type
-
Direct Drive
-
Display
-
Full Touch LCD, circle UI
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Wave Lifter
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Door Size
-
535 mm
-
Door Openning Angle
-
120°
-
Door Rim
-
New Metalic Color
-
Aqua-Lock
-
Yes
-
Enamel Coating
-
Yes(T/Plate, C/Cover)
-
Front Cover
-
Black Tempered Glass
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Flow Meter
-
Yes
-
Turbidity Sensor
-
Yes
-
Wi-fi
-
Yes
-
Rated Capacity
-
12kg
-
Water Consumption (L/Anual)
-
11,100
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Anual)
-
113
-
Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)
-
10
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++(-60%)
-
Noise Level -Wash (PWL)
-
45
-
Noise Level -Spin (PWL)
-
69
-
EU Ecolabel Award
-
N.A
-
t60, t601/2, t401/2 (KWh)
-
0.55 / 0.46 / 0.44
-
Off-mode, Left-on Mode Power Consumption (W)
-
0.33
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1600
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton Plus+40℃/60℃+Max rpm
-
t60, t601/2, t401/2 (Min,)
-
235 / 194 / 189
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
FH6G1BAYK2
-
Minimum rated capacity in kg of cotton(kg)
-
12
-
Energy Efficiency Class on a scale from A+++ (low consumption) to G (high consumption)
-
A+++
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’ under Regulation (EC) No 66/2010
-
N.A
-
Energy consumption per year (kWh)
-
113
-
Energy consumption of the standard 60 °C cotton programme at full load (kWh)
-
0.55
-
Energy consumption of the standard 60 °C cotton programme at partial load (kWh)
-
0.46
-
Energy consumption of the standard 40 °C cotton programme at partial load (kWh)
-
0.44
-
Power consumption of the off-mode in W(W)
-
0.33
-
Power consumption of the left-on mode in W(W)
-
0.33
-
Water consumption per year (liters)
-
11,100
-
Spin-drying efficacy class on a scale from G (minimum efficacy) to A (maximum efficacy)
-
A
-
Maximum spin speed attained (rpm)
-
1600
-
Remaining moisture content (%)
-
44%
-
Programme time of the “standard 60 °C cotton” at full load in minutes(min)
-
235
-
Programme time of the “standard 60 °C cotton” at partial load in minutes(min)
-
194
-
Programme time of the "standard 40°C cotton" at partial load in minutes(min)
-
189
-
Duration of the left-on mode in minutes (min)
-
10
-
Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW washing(dB)
-
45
-
Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW spinning(dB)
-
69
-
Type of household washing machine (built-in/free standing)
-
Free Standing
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Plus
-
Yes
-
Turbo 49
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mix
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Speed 14
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Curry
-
Yes
-
Pepper
-
Yes
-
Ketchup
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Stain
-
Yes
-
Coffee
-
Yes
-
Tea
-
Yes
-
Fruit Stain
-
Yes
-
Red Wine
-
Yes
-
Make-up
-
Yes
-
Cola
-
Yes
-
Fat/Oil
-
Yes
-
Soy Sauce
-
Yes
-
Lipstick
-
Yes
-
Mud
-
Yes
-
Shoe Polish
-
Yes
-
Rust
-
Yes
-
Grease
-
Yes
-
Egg
-
Yes
-
Cocoa
-
Yes
-
Chocolate
-
Yes
-
Tomatoe Beef Sauce
-
Yes
-
Spinach
-
Yes
-
Blood
-
Yes
-
Grass
-
Yes
-
Quick Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Color Protection
-
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
-
Yes
-
Minimize Wrinkles
-
Yes
-
Lightly Soiled Items
-
Yes
-
Minimize Detergent Residue
-
Yes
-
Turbo 49
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
-
Yes
-
Juice and Food Stains
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Quick Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket
-
Yes
-
Blouse & Shirts
-
Yes
-
Silk
-
Yes
-
New Textile
-
Yes
-
Proofing
-
Yes
-
Intensive 60
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Drain
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Cotton Plus
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Light Soil
-
Yes
-
Normal Soil
-
Yes
-
Heavy soil
-
Yes
-
No Rinse
-
Yes
-
Normal Rinse
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Hold
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse++
-
Yes
-
Rinse⁺+ Hold
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes
-
Crease Care
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Favorite (My Pattern)
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Auto Detergent
-
Yes
-
Auto Softner
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
3-24 hrs
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
