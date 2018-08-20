LG @ IFA 2018 : Best ThinQ Technology at IFA 2018 | LG EXPERIENCE

It’s like a dream come true – having all your household appliances working in unison so you can do more of what you enjoy, and less of what you don’t. LG’s ThinQ technology has revolutionized the way your household can work for you, but how does it really make life better? At IFA 2018, you’ll be able to see for yourself with the ThinQ travel, style and gourmet themed zones.

The personalization features, coupled with seamless connectivity and diverse platform selection all come together to create the perfect platform for AI today and tomorrow. And whether you make it to the exhibition or not, here are 11 ThinQ features we’re most excited to see become regulars in today’s household and beyond.