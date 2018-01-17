LG CES 2018 - ThinQ: Smarter Solutions. Simpler Life | LG EXPERIENCE

What instantly comes to your mind when people mention artificial intelligence (AI)? Robots? Isaac Asimov? The Matrix?

Is there a slight uncertainty having to deal with the unknown? Do you wish someone would just explain everything to you without the technical jargon; in simple layman's terms? How does AI play out in daily life? We'll do our best to explain how AI can not only simplify your life, but also enrich it. By freeing you from grunt work, AI allows you to spend your precious time and energy on the people and things you love.

After all, isn't this simple happiness what we are all in pursuit of?

LG's focus on the ‘good life’ means that we dedicate tremendous amounts of effort and energy to create an ecosystem that makes customers’ lives easier. Naturally, this led LG to pursue advancements in AI to make life even better.

So what really is AI, anyway? Simply put, AI mimics the human cognitive function; especially in the way it learns and solves problems through processing data over time. Essentially this means that machines can now remember, learn, and improve performance to better satisfy your preferences and wants. For instance, instead of having to add a cream and two sugars on your own every time, the AI-enhanced coffee machine will do that for you, and even serve it at the temperature you like best upon your command. It's sort of like the barista that knows your coffee order and has it ready by the time you reach the cashier.

With this objective in mind, LG established the Artificial Intelligence Lab in Korea to develop DeepThinQ, the proprietary AI development platform with deep learning capabilities. This platform enabled LG to seamlessly integrate AI into a litany of products. At CES 2018, LG launched the AI integrated ThinQ line of devices and appliances.