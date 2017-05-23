Durability and safety guaranteed with LG G6 | LG EXPERIENCE

So what were the different kinds of battery tests that were conducted on the LG G6? And why are they so important to this phone? First and foremost, any handset that failed even one of the following trials would not be released under any circumstances.

Out of all the battery tests conducted on the LG G6, there were four for which the acceptance criteria was “no ignition or explosion”, something that as consumers, we are only too aware could happen to a smartphone today.

The shock test used a 15.8mm iron rod which was placed on the battery. A 9.1kg weight was then dropped on the battery from a height of 61cms. To ensure that the LG G6 passes its pressure test, the battery was compressed under 13kN of pressure. A sharp nail was used to penetrate the battery at an increasingly high speed – with no ignition or explosion. Finally, the battery was exposed to 15 percent higher temperatures than international standards (130°C) in the heat exposure test.

The LG G6 also has a “battery heat control” feature through which the internal temperatures remain controlled thanks to the “heat pipe”.