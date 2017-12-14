LG Super UHD TV: Wider viewing angles, broader perspectives | LG EXPERIENCE

Recently the legendary captain Steven Gerrard and his heir apparent, Adam Lallana bore witness to this innovative technology. Both took turns attempting to kick a ball from wide angles in order to hit the highest number with the goal to accumulate the maximum points possible. This was done to emulate the off-center field of view that many viewers experience while watching TV.

One aimed for the numbers displayed on a conventional TV while the other did the same on the LG Super UHD TV from wider angles. Guess who won? Everytime the player hitting the target of the LG Super UHD TV with Nano Cell was the victor.

World class athletes benefited from the wide viewing angle and it was crucial to win the game. Would a showdown between the everyman yield the same result? In order to recreate this experience, LG created a game anyone could play for IFA 2017. Same game, different appendage. Competitors each took turns pressing the corresponding button of the illuminated number on a conventional TV, then the LG Super UHD TV.

Everyday TV viewers were able to test out the stunning Nano Cell technology in real time. Just like the game played by the footballers, the result was entirely one sided. The competitor playing on the LG Super UHD TV were the runaway winners. This was proof that regardless of who was playing, the Nano Cell technology enabled the competitor to win every single time. Amazingly, wide angle viewing fidelity is only one of many ground-breaking feature of this TV.

LG's Nano Cell employs the improved ULTRA Luminance technology for brighter, sharper, and more detailed image highlights. Along with this technology, the LG Super UHD TV is equipped with Active HDR and Dolby vision.