Mobile games made better with a dual screen | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mobile games made better with the new LG V50 ThinQ Dual Screen
By Adrian Back 26.12.2019
Enjoy custom controls and exclusive gamepad skins on some of the world’s biggest and most popular mobile games
With the evolution of the smartphone, the world of mobile gaming has undergone a revolution. Whereas once users were limited to chasing a moving dot around a black and white screen, now there are multiplayer titles with astonishing graphics that rival that of the latest gaming console.
From the success of Angry Birds more than a decade ago through to Clash of Clans, Candy Crush and Pokemon Go, mobile games have come a very long way in a short space of time. And the LG V50 ThinQ Dual Screen is one of the very best examples of a mobile phone that improves the entire gaming experience.
The dual screen allows you to play gaming apps on the 6.4” screen, while using the secondary display as a designated controller. This means you can game with greater accuracy, responsiveness and immersion, making mobile gaming even more fun.
Discover below how the V50 ThinQ Dual Screen can improve your gaming experience and learn more about the mobile games that make the most of the LG Gamepad.
Fortnite Battle Royale
Played by more than 250 million people worldwide, Fortnite has become a global phenomenon thanks to it combining the best of building games like Mincecraft with the very best of Battle Royale games such as PUBG.
Extremely easy to play with friends with tons of fresh new content, you can employ different techniques in a bid to be the last person standing, whether you use stealth to creep your way to victory, edge camp or rush with an SMG.
Such has been the success of the game that there are a range of custom controllers for the game, and this is exactly what you get with the GV50 ThinQ Dual Screen. The phone features a specific console control with LG Gamepad that makes it even easier to navigate the map and find the perfect spot to launch an ambush.
The dual screen also ensures that your hands do not block the screen and instead you can enjoy searching for loot and spotting your enemies on the incredible clear 6.4” screen high-resolution screen.
Brawl Stars
Released last year, this objective-based shooter features a number of game modes, including Battle Royale, Bounty, Heist and Showdown. Especially designed for mobile devices, you can jump into your favourite mode and play quick matches with your friends.
With the V50 ThinQ Dual Screen you’ll stand an even better chance of winning the Brawl thanks to customised controls. There’s also a distinctive gamepad skin that will make you the envy of all your friends.
Asphalt 9: Legends
When it comes to racing games, consoles have always had the edge thanks to a range of accessories that include steering wheels, shifters and pedals. Mobile racing games have found it difficult to compete as controlling a car perfectly by tilting the screen or with the touch of your fingertips can be difficult and frustrating.
Thankfully with the dual screen on the LG V50 ThinQ one display is used for the graphics and the other features racing controls that includes a highly-sensitive steering wheel. This should give you the edge as you tackle tracks from Cairo to the Caribbean and work your up from the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X to the Mercedes-AMG GTS.
Modern Combat 5: Blackout
The latest edition of the hugely popular first-person shooter once again features a story mode as well as seven multiplayer modes, including favourites such as Free for All, Capture the Flag and Rush. A Battle Royale mode has also been added as has soldier classes which have their own unique perks and weapons.
With the LG V50 ThinQ, not only does the smartphone make the most of the impressive graphics, but the controls are extremely sharp thanks to the console controls on the LG Gamepad. Specifically designed for FPS games, aiming is made much easier, while spotting enemies through a sniper scope is made simpler thanks to the large 6.4” screen.
Sniper Fury
Nearly five years after its initial release, this first person shooter remains hugely popular thanks to its exciting single and multiplayer game modes. Featuring impressively crisp graphics, the key to success is your ability to aim quickly and accurately.
Being able to quick scope requires plenty of skill and precise controls. That is why the LG V50 ThinQ has developed a custom control pad with Gameloft that will hopefully give you the extra edge in a sniping battle.
Dungeon Hunter 5
This action role-play game has, for the first time, introduced level-based dungeons that increase in difficulty as well as a new game mode called Stronghold that sees you collect minions.
Once again set in the shattered world of Valenthia, navigating the dungeons and picking up loot, using skill attacks and using potions has been made even easier thanks to the console controls from LG Gamepad. This controller not only has its own screen on the LG V50 ThinQ, but has been specially designed for this hugely-popular RPG game.
Twitch
Downloaded more than 50 million times and used by over 15 million people every day, Twitch has developed an online community that is loved by gamers around the world. However, viewing the streaming platform on a mobile device can be hugely frustrating, especially when trying to interact with the live stream.
With the Twitch app on the LG V50 ThinQ, one screen can be used to view the live stream and the comments, while the secondary display will feature a keyboard that makes it incredibly easy to live chat. This way the game stream is never covered and you won’t miss any of the action.
A unique experience
Easily transitioning from a phone to a gaming device is just one of the standout features of the LG V50 ThinQ Dual Screen. You can detach the second screen when you need a lighter model or attach it when you’re looking for a larger viewing point. The screens can also operate separately as two browsing windows or together to create a laptop-like viewing experience.
Whale Browser has also been developed especially for use on an LG Dual Screen, allowing you to surf the web with a wider viewing experience than ever before. Alternatively, if you are shopping online, you can view the store’s main menu on one screen and read product descriptions on the other screen.
Achieving incredible photos and videos is also easy on the phone thanks to the camera which is packed with functions that allow you to get creative. There is a 4K timelapse feature, AI action shots which minimise blur and a wide angle lens that has an 136-degree field.
Life's Good!