Super UHD TVs | LG EXPERIENCE

LG offers two different categories for 4K TVs: Ultra HD and Super UHD. This article looks at the different Super UHD models to help you discover which one is right for you.

All LG Super UHD TVs enjoy…

Four times the detail: 4K TVs pack 4 times more pixels onto the screen than HD TVs. More pixels mean better picture quality – clearer, sharper, truer-to-life.

Nano Cell technology: In a 4K TV, pixels are perfected with LG Nano-Cell technology, placed just one nanometre apart – precise and consistent – for uniform colour.

HDR (High Dynamic Range): A vast improvement on contrast and colour, LG Super UHD TVs support most HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Over 1 billion colours: Get the best from HDR colour range with advanced 10-bit processing delivering over 1bn colours – think roses with myriad shades of red.

Voice control. Search for shows on Netflix or change channel using your voice. LG Super UHD TVs are AI-enabled with LG ThinQ and Google Assistant.

Netflix approved: Passed Netflix ‘rigorous evaluation process’ to meet the criteria of Netflix Recommended TVs

Discover how the SK9500, SK8500 and SK8100 Super UHD TVs compare…

SK9500: The ultimate TV for movies and gaming

Our most innovative 4K TV. The SK9500 delivers an incredible experience when watching movies or playing 4K-ready consoles thanks to its ability to create black colours much deeper than you’d expect on an LED TV. Powerful processing keeps fast-paced action running smoothly.

Available in: 65” and 55”