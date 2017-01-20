What defines the image quality? | LG EXPERIENCE

The number of the pixels

The definition of an image represents the number of pixels contained per column and per line on a screen. The higher the number of pixels, the more detailed the image. The highest definition at present is the Ultra HD 4k, or 3840 x 2160 pixels.

The quality of the pixels

The luminance defines the luminous intensity on a given surface. It is expressed in candela per square meter (cd/m²). This is the black and white part of the signal, in contrast to the chrominance (signal displaying the colors). To provide an idea, on an LCD screen, the brightness of the screen is between 450 and 550 cd/m². Below this value, the image will be less clear in daylight. It is for this reason that LG has developed Ultra luminance technology, which delivers 30% more luminosity. It reduces brightness in dark areas and intensifies it in bright areas. Contrast is a ratio between the maximum white level and the maximum black level displayed by the TV. For example, a contrast ratio of 1000: 1 (this is the minimum contrast) means that the maximum level of "white" is 1000 times brighter than the most intense black. A higher ratio allows more nuances between these two measures. Viewing a more powerful contrast is possible with Dolby Vision technologies, which allow LEDs to generate more powerful light peaks.