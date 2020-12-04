We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Which LG OLED TV is right for me?
04.12.2020
Want the best TV? We hand-pick our favourite LG OLED TVs for movie lovers, football fans and busy families. Find your perfect…
Our very best TVs at LG are OLED. But which LG TV is best for you? Read on to learn more about OLED technology and its many benefits and to find the perfect TV for you.
What is OLED?
OLED is completely different to your regular TV. With OLED, there’s no backlight. Self-lighting pixels automatically switch on and off to achieve new depths of black colour.
It’s this ability to produce deep black colours that attracts the praise of movie directors. Because each pixel emits its own light, you can enjoy…
- the most vivid and natural colours
- perfect contrasts and accurate details
- the widest viewing angle without compromises
What is OLED? More about how it works
Why choose LG OLED?
Our very best TVs at LG are OLED. Superior and revolutionary, OLED delivers the best picture quality from any angle.
They create picture quality that matches the intentions of Hollywood directors and even gets the thumbs up from NASA.
They’re among the very best ways to experience 4K HDR content – whether on Sky Sports or Netflix. And they’re designed for Dolby Atmos sound.
Hollywood approved picture quality
Bring the magic of the Hollywood home, recreating the full cinema experience on your sofa. Hollywood directors say LG OLED TVs showcase their masterpieces unlike traditional TVs.
Hollywood visual effects icon Rob Legato explains…
“Seeing my old movies like Titanic and Apollo 13 … I struggled to get the really rich, deep blacks I had in my head.”
But LG OLED’s ability to create deep black colours – we call it Perfect Black – has transformed the experience of watching movies at home.
“Now we see them it’s really a spectacular journey back into those films,” says Legato.
Superior sound with Dolby Atmos®
Whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie or the final day of the season, vision alone can only do so much.
For the complete experience you need the sound to match.
And that means Dolby Atmos®.
The new benchmark from Dolby creates sound that flows all around you. This is called object-based audio.
All our LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos®, allowing you the best possible audio experience.
Red Dot award-winning design
Red Dot is the world’s biggest design awards. And the LG 65-inch GX Gallery series OLED TV has won one of its biggest awards in 2020 – Red Dot: Best of the Best. Inspired by art, the Gallery Design TV sits flush against your wall.
LG has won the top honour at Red Dot six times. The minimalist Picture on Glass design, which looks like it’s floating in mid-air, is another past winner.
World class 4K and HDR content
Combine 4K resolution with OLED screen technology for the ultimate experience when watching Sky Sports, Netflix or Prime Video.
4K (also known as Ultra HD) is the next generation of HD, with 4 times more detail, and the amount of content available is growing all the time.
The best 4K content also benefits from high dynamic range (HDR) – taking the added detail of 4K resolution and creating brighter whites, deeper blacks and over one billion colours.
LG OLED TVs are compatible with HDR formats including HDR10 and Dolby Vision™ (the natural partner with Dolby Atmos®), and have the Netflix* and Prime Video* apps built in.
*subscription required
Fast-paced sports stay smooth
Fast-moving sports – whether football or motor racing – can blur on traditional TVs. But LG OLED TVs process frames over 1,000 times faster than LED TVs. Even the most frenetic action is crisper and smoother, with no grainy images or loss of quality
Wide angle for family viewing
When you’ve got friends or family round to watch a movie or the big match, it can be a real competition for the best seats. But LG OLED TV offers the widest viewing angle without any compromise, so you can enjoy an excellent picture quality wherever you’re sat. Don’t just take our word for it. Trusted site RTINGS gives LG OLED top marks for viewing angle.
World’s best-selling OLED brand
LG is officially the world’s best-selling OLED brand. Our TVs have won awards from trusted sites such as TechRadar and Reviewed.com (part of USA Today). UK consumer champion Which? recognises LG as the ‘most prolific OLED brand’ and What Hi-Fi? magazine calls us ‘masters of the art of OLED’.
Which LG OLED TV is best for me?
OLED is the best way to watch TV. But which LG OLED TV is best for you? We recommended TVs for movie lovers, sports fans and busy families. Whether you want a 55 inch OLED TV or a 65 inch OLED TV, LG TVs come in a range of screen sizes.
Best LG OLED TVs for movies
Hollywood directors and visual effects specialists choose LG OLED for its ability to authentically recreate their cinematic vision on the smaller screen at home. These are the features that make LG OLED ideal for watching movies at home.
Features to love
- Perfect Black: Switching off pixels means no light is emitted so you can enjoy absolute perfect blacks. Night battle scenes look incredible.
- Dolby Atmos®: From dramatic car chases to epic film scores, cinematic sound unfolds around you with object-based audio. Pair with an LG Soundbar for an even greater experience.
- 4K Cinema HDR: See your favourite movies as the director intended with support for HDR formats like HLG, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision
- Netflix: Get a great Netflix experience* with the built-in app. Enjoy awesome audio when watching Netflix boxsets and movies that have Dolby Atmos®. (*Netflix subscription required).
- Dolby Vision: Hollywood’s preferred HDR format. This dynamic HDR optimises your movies frame by frame for more accurate colour and tone definition.
- Filmmaker Mode: See movies as they were envisioned by directors and visual effects professionals with our dedicated Filmmaker Mode.
- AI Sound: Get the audio epic movies deserve – from the Great Plains to the battlefield with audio optimised to suit whatever you watch].
Recommended TV – LG OLED WX
Movies look incredible on the LG OLED WX. Our most advanced TV brain – the a9 Gen 3 processor – creates defined characters and backgrounds refined of noise. Enjoy sophisticated design, the millimetres-thin screen is mounted directly to the wall on a thin bracket. The chic wallpaper design blends seamlessly into your home. Front-firing speakers throw 60w of power into your room – getting the best of Dolby Atmos®. The WX is an ideal 65-inch OLED TV for bringing the cinema home. Browse the LG OLED WX.
Best LG OLED TVs for sports fans
Catch every pass, tackle and goal, while feeling the stadium roar from the comfort of your own armchair. LG OLED TVs render fast-paced action smoothly and retain colour at wide angles. This makes them one of the best ways to watch football at home.
Features to love
- Dolby Atmos®: The stadium atmosphere. Shouting players. Hear sound at its source with Dolby Atmos® on Sky Sports – pair with an LG Soundbar for an even greater experience.
- Natural Colour: Green pitches and blue skies. Colour is incredible with the power of self-lighting pixels – especially against the perfect black of OLED.
- OLED Motion Pro: Enjoy smooth, blur-free motion, whether you’re watching a rapid counter attack or fast, free-flowing football.
- Wide Viewing Angle: Colour and contrast remain accurate no matter where you’re sat. Put your mate in the corner chair and feel no guilt with the wide viewing angle.
- AI Acoustic Tuning: Sound settings are optimised for your room, allowing sound to flow around obstacles such as coffee tables, bookcases and even pizza boxes.
- Sports Alert: Get live updates on your favourite team even when you’re not watching the match on your OLED TV.
Recommended TV – LG OLED CX
With screen sizes from 48 to 77-inch, there’s an LG OLED CX TV for your room. Our most powerful TV brain – the a9 processor – delivers incredibly accurate colour and keeps fast-paced football or motor racing action smooth. Auto Genre Selection recognises when you’re watching football and optimises the settings to suit. The 77-inch CX is an ideal OLED TV for big screen football action.
Best LG OLED TVs for busy families
The TV is at the heart of the family home, even in the age of the smartphone. The award-winning design of LG OLED means as well as excellent family entertainment for sport, movies and boxsets you also get chic and sophisticated design to complement your interiors.
Features to love
- Design: OLED complements any room. Pencil thin and built with premium materials, they offer a sophisticated design that blends effortlessly with any style.
- Dolby Atmos®: Whether it’s movie night or football Sunday, feel the sound flow around you when watching Atmos content.
- Wide Viewing Angle: Everyone can enjoy the same picture quality no matter where they’re sat. No need to argue over anything but the remote.
- 4K HDR: Get the best from Netflix, Amazon Prime and Blu-ray, whether you’re streaming a series when the kids have gone to bed or watching a family movie.
- Smart TV Apps: Instantly access streaming services such as Netflix* and Amazon Prime* on your LG OLED TV with built-in apps (* subscriptions required).
Recommended TV – LG OLED GX
