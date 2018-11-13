The BBC and 4K

The BBC has been experimenting with 4K content for some time. Planet Earth II was shot in 4K HDR, and a four-minute clip of that footage was shared on the BBC iPlayer back in 2016. With increased frequency and depth of colours on-screen, the clip showed-off the true capabilities of 4K HDR TVs.

"One of the clips is a frog on a leaf with lots of rain, and the reason this is so interesting is that the redness of the frog is a really deep Ferrari red that you would never get in broadcast television at the moment," explained Phil Layton, head of broadcast and connected systems at BBC Research & Development.

What is HDR?

The frog was able to be rendered so brightly thanks to HDR. You’re probably asking yourself, what is HDR?

Simply put, it is a technology that works alongside 4K to make pixels better. HDR vastly increases your TV’s dynamic range – the difference between the brightest and darkest images it can create, so you get richly detailed shadows and sunlight reflecting off car bonnets, providing the images on your screen with 3D realism as though they’ve come to life. With HDR, colours are also vastly increased, with nuanced shades previously impossible to recreate on a TV.



