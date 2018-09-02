LG @ IFA 2018: Best ultrawide gaming monitors on show | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2018: LG puts best ultrawide gaming monitors in spotlight
By Adrian Back 02.09.2018
Enter the dedicated monitor area at IFA 2018, where LG has specifically designed their ultrawide gaming monitors to meet the needs of the most demanding gamer.
At a time when gaming has become a favourite pastime across generations, esports are contested in huge arenas and video games are live streamed to millions of fans across the globe, it is no surprise that LG’s monitor area at IFA 2018 has garnered plenty of interest.
Serious gamers understand that purchasing the best ultrawide gaming monitor will not just elevate the gaming experience to the next level, but also help them gain a competitive edge, whether it is beating a friend at FIFA or finally achieving that first coveted victory in PUBG.
Creating an immersive experience unlike any other is vital and that is why LG are showcasing a range of monitors that meet the needs of the most demanding gamer. These monitors deliver in every aspect, from the sharpest screen resolutions and highest refresh rates to wide viewing angles and motion blur reduction.
Get the edge on the competition
For those wishing to emulate FaZe Clan or OpTic Gaming, securing a monitor tailored specifically for gaming can make all the difference. The newest release from LG, which is on show here at IFA 2018, is the 34GK950G 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Curved Gaming Monitor.
One of the highest spec monitors on the market, the G-SYNC™ technology and high refresh rate of 120Hz eliminates tearing and stuttering, greatly reducing input latency and delivering a smooth and seamless gaming experience. With a screen resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a 21:9 aspect ratio, gamers can see more information on the screen and gain a clear strategic advantage.
The monitor also features Dynamic Action Sync, which minimises input lag, while Black Stabiliser proves particularly helpful when playing a first person shooter game as snipers will be easy to spot, even when hiding in dark corners. The Crosshair function will also increase your accuracy as the point is fixed in the centre of the screen, meaning you have more chance of being on target.
The LG stand here at IFA 2018 is also showcasing the 32GK850G, which features an extreme high-speed refresh rate at 144Hz that smoothens even the most dynamic and fast-moving objects. This comes in particularly useful with racing games, thanks to objects being rendered incredibly quickly. Similarly, the 27GK750F features AMD FreeSync™ which eliminates stuttering that occur from the difference between a graphics card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate.
The IFA crowd was suitably impressed
With keyboards and headphones on hand, some attendants were given the chance to test out the games for themselves on these new and upcoming monitors.
Stuart, IFA attendant from London, already owns three LG monitors for gaming and work, and the professional photographer said he would definitely stick with LG in the future. “They really last, and for such a well-priced model I’ve been able to use them for tasks like as a television or a second monitor for my laptop.”
He particularly liked the refresh rate, explaining: “It’s got a really fast refresh rate, so the image always looks really clean and there’s no lag.”
Giuliana, who has travelled from Frankfurt, also likes the LG monitors for playing her favourite games. “The size is really great and the detail I get in the images is perfect. And the VESA mount is super convenient, so you can put it on an arm or a wall or wherever you want to have the best position.”
The future of gaming
While it is clear that gaming has gone mainstream, there is still plenty of room for it to grow. PC gaming gear continues to improve, video game visuals become even more realistic and the benefits of augmented reality becomes even clearer, ultimately meaning that gamers will invest in even more advanced hardware.
Certainly the future of gaming appears to be much more immersive and ultrawide gaming monitors will play a vital role in helping gamers lose themselves in an alternative reality, whether it is running through your enemies in Overwatch or scoring a last-minute winner in Rocket League.
