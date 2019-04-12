Inspirational home ideas from Milan | LG EXPERIENCE

With technology becoming more and more prevalent in the home, there is a growing need for products to not only be innovative but also beautifully designed. This is certainly the case with the LG SIGNATURE line up.

The Air Purifier features an Ultra Violet Light that indicates the air quality in your home, making it aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. Its clean and compact design also take center stage.

Equally, the Washing Machine brings the best of best worlds. Efficient, elegant and durable, you’ll want to give this pride of place rather than hide it away in a cupboard.

When it comes to kitchen planning, the Refrigerator is certain to make a statement. The full stainless steel body and sleek mirrored glass panel make for an impeccable exterior design, enhancing its minimalist style.

Moving into the living room, gone are the days of huge bulky televisions, instead replaced by wallpaper thin models that resemble a piece of art. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV houses LG’s most advanced TV processor and features OLED pixels which creates an astonishing colour range on a perfect black background.

All of these LG SIGNATURE products demonstrate that electronics can contribute to the overall design of a space and can become a natural talking point. So when you’re piecing together your living space, don’t just look at the appliances at the end of the process. Make them a part of your design vision so you truly feel at peace no matter where you look.





