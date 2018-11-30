How did we do it?

We began by recruiting our 25 magnificent musicians from Leeds College of Music – each specialising in a different instrument that would form part of the orchestra.

Working closely with them, we individually recorded their instruments for two specially-composed songs. We attributed each of the 25 recordings to its own designated speaker.

The reason? So we could play individual instruments in isolation, streaming each individual recording using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to a separate speaker – via an LG smartphone.

“We were really excited to have the opportunity to partner with LG on this project … it was so interesting to see the process of how the show came to life, from recording both songs, to setting up the speakers and ensuring they all came together seamlessly.”

James Warrender, enterprise manager at Leeds College of Music

Music professional ‘blown away’ by speakers

Finally, after much preparation and rehearsals, it was showtime. Our 25 speakers were kitted out in stylish bowties and placed on plinths at the historic listed building.

As the curtain raised, the conductor began voice commanding his wireless speaker orchestra – controlling each speaker individually. The speakers each played their part beautifully.

“I was blown away by the final result,” said Leeds College of Music’s James Warrender.

“I thought the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Smart Speakers did our musician’s beautiful work proud. It’s such a unique concept for a campaign, and it has been fantastic for the whole team to work on.”