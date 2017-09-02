OLED tunnel: artistic space beyond display and imagination | LG EXPERIENCE

Epic, awe inspiring, astonishing, remarkable, grand, stunning, mind-blowing are some of the many words to describe this amazing display. Feast your eyes on LG´s OLED tunnel—you truly need to be there to know how beautiful this masterpiece is. Tough way to start an article, but let us try to convey the message by telling you about its spectacular specs!

LG is proud to present the award-winning OLED tunnel once again at IFA! People at CES 2017 Exhibitor magazine ranks the display as the most remarkable exhibits from the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show and we’re on their impressive list. So we did it again!

By repeating our presence at IFA, we underscore that we are the leader in OLED technology. We have the opportunity to enhance the experience by introducing the Dolby Atmos® Sound technology to the OLED Tunnel. The specifications of this year’s tunnel are exactly the same as last year’s, with the exception of the introduction of the Dolby Atmos® sound. The size and length of the tunnel have been decided so that it can fit our IFA booth nicely, with a 15 meter walkway and 216 of 55 inch curved displays, it has been optimized and customized for our IFA booth entrance. The displays are highly flexible lightweight panels that can be custom bent to concave or convex formations without any picture quality loss. Imagine that.