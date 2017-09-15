LG Q6 – FullVision, Full Screen, Full Value. | LG EXPERIENCE

In the world of smartphones sometimes less is more. This sentiment rings particularly true when it comes to bezels. Decreasing this dead space on precious screen real estate has been a single-minded mission of every manufacturer the past few years. While most companies have poured all their effort into outfitting their top of the line flagship phone with this feature, LG has also been attentive to the needs of the full range of their customers.

Enter the LG Q6: the first mid-range smartphone flaunting a full screen and virtually no bezel. This sleek and chic design comes fully equipped with the latest IPS Full HD and FullVision display that features an 18:9 screen. At 5.5” this compact phone packs a whole lot of screen on a very elegant and futuristic phone that is usually reserved for the lavish top of the line phones.

This means more screen for an enhanced gaming, watching and browsing experience. However, this phone is not only agreeable to the eyes but also fits comfortably in one hand. With convenience and comfort in mind, the slimmer 69.3mm width design enables effortless one-handed maneuverability. Annoying accidental touching of the screen is old news with this very thoughtful and user-friendly design.