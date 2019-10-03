We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Movies and boxsets in 4K
03.10.2019
Whether it’s the latest blockbuster or a binge-worthy boxset, 4K Ultra HD is on both Netflix and Prime Video. Our guide reveals the best things to watch on your 4K TV.
You’ve got your 4K TV and you’re looking for something to watch. Our guide details the best movies and boxsets in 4K and explains what 4K HDR means for Netflix and Prime Video.
Why we need 4K content
To get the best from your 4K TV you need 4K Ultra HD content – just like when Sky launched its channels for HD TVs back in the day.
When 4K TVs first appeared, there was very little content to watch. Today the situation is completely different, with Netflix, Prime Video, Sky Sports and even the BBC all investing heavily in 4K. Most Hollywood movies are released on 4K Blu-ray too.
Is HDR better than 4K?
You’ll find content with both 4K and HDR on Netflix and Prime Video, so it’s important to know the difference and how they work together.
Compared to a Full HD TV, 4K is about resolution (the clarity of the image) as there’s a much greater number of pixels that make up the screen – around 8 million.
HDR is about contrast, enabling much greater detail between light and dark colours. Think of it like 4K increases pixels and HDR makes them better. Some boxsets are 4K HDR, with others are just 4K.
What 4K HDR brings to Netflix and Prime Video
Boxsets look more detailed in 4K resolution. Characters’ faces are lifelike and sets rich in detail. Everything has added depth, and you can sit closer to the screen without the picture breaking up.
HDR gives more control over colour contrast. Neon signs shine brighter in those classic ’80s thrillers, while you can see more in the shadows in modern Netflix exclusives like Daredevil.
Netflix 4K content
The amount of Netflix 4K content has expanded greatly in recent years. The streaming service supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10.
How do I watch Netflix in 4K?
To watch Netflix in 4K you will need…
- 4K TV that supports Dolby Vision or HDR10
- HDMI port supporting HDCP 2.2 or later (if connecting to a device to stream, such as a PS4 or XBOX One)
- Subscription to the Ultra HD Premium plan
- Internet connection of 25Mbps or higher
How do I find Netflix 4K content?
There’s no HDR category on Netflix, but you can search for ‘HDR’ and view the titles that appear. Otherwise, find the series or film you want to watch and, as long as you have a compatible 4K TV, the Ultra HD 4K or Dolby Vision logo will be under the title.
Netflix 4K movies and shows
The Umbrella Academy
Based on the award-winning graphic novels by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy is a dark fantasy series with a star-studded cast.
In a universe where JFK was never assassinated, six estranged siblings must work together to save the world from the apocalypse. The moody colour palette is enhanced with a 4K TV, further engaging you in every twist and turn.
Planet Earth II
Nature documentaries bring 4K into its own, and there’s none better to test that theory than Planet Earth II.
Be amazed at the stunning visuals of dazzling sunrises as elephant matriarchies make their way across grasslands, and dense, rich jungles where leopards hide. Combined with David Attenborough’s impassioned commentary, you won’t be able to tear yourself away from this fantastic series.
The Crown
You’d expect nothing less than exceptional cinematics for this £100 million-budget retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s formative years. And you won’t be disappointed.
Filmed in 4K, you’ll be transported to another world as intricate period details and emotive performances are captured beautifully.
What else can I watch on Netflix?
4K on Amazon Prime
Amazon was offering 4K HDR content before Netflix and filming some of its original titles in it. You can purchase as well as stream movies and TV series with Prime Video in 4K.
How do I watch Amazon Prime in 4K?
To stream 4K content on Prime Video you’ll need:
- 4K TV that supports HDR10+ or Dolby Vision
- Internet connection of at least 15Mbps
- An Amazon Prime account
How do I find 4K Prime Video content?
When using a 4K HDR compatible TV with Prime Video you can access the ‘Ultra HD Movies & TV’ video category. Otherwise, search for Amazon original content, such as Transparent, which is available in 4K. It should have the ‘Ultra HD’ logo in the title and/or thumbnail image.
There isn’t a category for HDR. Simply look for the HDR or Dolby Vision logo below the player on the video pages.
Amazon Prime 4K highlights
The Man in the High Castle
What if Germany had won the Second World War? Philip K Dick’s best-selling novel – and subsequent Amazon series – answers that very question in 4K glory.
America is split – the east is ruled by Germany and the west by Japan. As you can imagine, it’s a turbulent time. The 4K-HDR combination brings this startling depiction to life and allows you to live every moment alongside protagonist Juliana Frink.
Bosch
Los Angeles is the standout star in Bosch – despite exceptional performances from the cast. LA looks beautiful, gritty and completely enticing in this moody murder mystery.
The Hollywood hills are the dream setting for Ultra HD. The rich resolution and superior HDR palette takes your breath away, taking you to the sunny state.
American Gods
From the mind of Neil Gaiman comes this modern take on mythology. Follow Shadow Moon as he finds himself fresh out of prison and in a hidden world, where he’s soon caught in the middle of a war between old and new Gods.
The stunning and distinctive visual style – which won it much critical acclaim - makes it the perfect complement for 4K TVs.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Transform your movie and boxset viewing with an Ultra HD 4K TV.