At MWC 2017 in Barcelona, people had the opportunity to witness the much-anticipated LG G6 - the latest addition to the LG smartphone family - which has been enhanced and customised to maximise the advantages of the device’s super wide display. The LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision® display: a very big screen that is 71.9mm in width – even slimmer than devices that have a width of 5.5”. The body has an 18:9 screen aspect ratio that covers 80% of the phone size. The LG G6 was designed to ensure maximum comfort and compatibility for handling both existing and future digital content. This incredible smartphone offers true ergonomic design – so it fits very comfortably in your hand and comes in lavish Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Mystic White. Glass meets metal with exclusive colours and materials that are not only stunning, but match the durability of this elegant phone. The LG G6 is equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

With the LG G6, LG has initiated a whole new chapter in terms of dimensions in the smartphone industry with the world’s first mobile with a18:9 ratio display, as well as HDR 10 & Dolby Vision, making the user experience nothing less than pure luxury. You now have indescribable, immersive entertainment right in your pocket, as well as the ability to watch a wide range of videos with the LG G6’s compatibility mode. Compatibility mode allows you to optimise the screen view to perfectly fit the 18:9 ratio – without breaking the resolution of the video at all. The18:9 ratio display is also ideal for multi-tasking: it perfectly splits into 2 screens, giving your smartphone two virtual screens at the same time.