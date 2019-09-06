Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
IFA 2019: LG’s Rollable TV in action | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2019: LG’s revolutionary Rollable TV is redefining living spaces

By Benedict Smith 06.09.2019

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

Prepare to reimagine the way you use your living space with LG’s innovative Rollable TV.

This year, the future of television viewing is set to arrive in the form of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, which stood out as the unique innovation at the IFA trade show in Berlin earlier this month. 

But aside from being the centre of attention at this renowned event celebrating breakthrough technology, LG’s Rollable TV has the potential to redefine the way we relax, entertain, work in and enjoy our living spaces for many years to come. 

What is the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R?

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is quite possibly LG’s most exciting OLED TV yet and allows you to change the size of the screen or make it disappear completely depending on the atmosphere you want to create. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can roll to a middle point, and you can see upates on weather and news as well as your gallery | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is as thin and flexible as you'd imagine a Rollable TV to be | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can roll to a middle point, and you can see upates on weather and news as well as your gallery | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is as thin and flexible as you'd imagine a Rollable TV to be | More at LG MAGAZINE

In Full View mode, you can immerse yourself in the unrivalled contrast, depth and definition that comes standard with all LG TVs. For a different type of entertainment altogether, switch to Line View, in which most of the TV will roll away into its stand, leaving you with a sleek screen showing music selections, the time or even your favourite photos. 

Finally, to experience the Rollable TV’s pièce de résistance, say goodbye to your television with Zero View and watch it disappear into the stand completely, giving you the chance to better utilise your living space.

Creating the perfect living space

The sheer flexibility of the Rollable TV helps you create a living space that has all the advantages of state-of-the-art technology but without any of the drawbacks. 

This was demonstrated in the LG home space at this month’s IFA event, in which a home office, cinema room and open living and kitchen area showcased LG’s entire Furniture Concept Appliances range - beautifully designed, state-of-the-art technology devices with the look, feel and functionalities of home decor. 

From the Rollable TV, to a refrigerator, air purifier and sound system which are all cleverly disguised as furniture, LG innovation is proof that technology can enhance your living space without it dominating your home.

The LG ThinQ Home has been designed around the idea of redefining living spaces, and creating an area that can cater to all your needs | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R fits perfectly into LG's ThinQ Home at IFA 2019, disappearing when not needed | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG ThinQ Home has been designed around the idea of redefining living spaces, and creating an area that can cater to all your needs | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R fits perfectly into LG's ThinQ Home at IFA 2019, disappearing when not needed | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
A TV for modern living spaces

With the Rollable TV, LG has developed a television built for modern living spaces, which in this day and age are areas that serve a number of purposes - from dining and entertaining to working and relaxing.

Since the arrival of the television in many homes in the 1940s, technology has continued to play an important role in making the living space a lively hub of the house. Fast forward to today and living rooms have evolved into open plan spaces in which smart technology dramatically enhances our quality of life. 

Looking ahead, this trend shows no sign of stopping, with innovative technology poised to have an even bigger say over how we spend time in our living spaces. The Rollable TV was designed exactly with this in mind - as a television that you can experience in different ways or not at all. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can disappear completely, or roll up to show a large and beautiful picture | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can disappear completely, or roll up to show a large and beautiful picture | More at LG MAGAZINE
The future is OLED

The Rollable TV is made possible with OLED technology, which not only delivers a far superior picture than LED and LCD displays, but also opens the door to innovation when building the television itself. 

Made up of millions of incredibly small and flexible diodes, OLED technology is helping LG create TVs that deliver an exceptional viewing experience without compromise. 

To learn more about how LG is changing the game with its OLED TVs, which were also on show at IFA, please visit the LG website here.

Life's good!

More to read

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

IFA 2019: What sets the LG 8K TV apart

LG’s 8K TV is back at IFA 2019, and it’s looking better than ever. Find out what sets it apart from the competition here.

An LG 8K OLED TV sits in the living room.

LG Lab

Why 8K OLED TV? Your ultimate guide

Is 8K TV going to take over the entertainment industry? Why does OLED make 8K so special? Find out the answers here.

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Inspiration

The history of the OLED TV

OLED is the future in entertainment, and LG is continuously innovating to take technology further. Find out more.

The OLED Falls was the hero exhibition at IFA 2019 for LG, with 260 55" OLED panels coming together for the beautiful show | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiration

IFA 2019: LG unveils a host of new products

LG is showcasing their very best at IFA 2019; take a look at what’s in store if you’re lucky enough to visit the exhibit.

Previous

Movies and boxsets in 4K
 

Next

Best TVs for movies