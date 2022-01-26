Life may be moving faster than ever, but at CES (Consumer Electronics Show), it was all about taking some time to relish in the best, most opulent technology trends the electronics space has to offer. The virtual world has merged with practical reality like never before, and LG is at the cutting edge with a one-way ticket to the better life you deserve.

During this year’s international consumer electronics show LG focused on style, quality and elegance as a nod to LG SIGNATURE’s recent collaboration with John Legend. Lots of exclusive surprises were packed into the event, which included many virtual exhibits which were held throughout. CES 2022 showcased the seemingly endless products for every kind of tech lover, from those who want to get a head start with the industry’s most-advanced smart technologies, to those looking to enhance their homes with luxury appliances and electronics, LG and CES had something to cater to everyone’s needs.





LG Presents: “The Better Life You Deserve” Product Showcase

LG debuted the world premiere of “The Better Life You Deserve” product showcase during this year’s international consumer electronics show, where we caught a glimpse of the many ways you can transform any room with a well-placed display. Some showcase standouts included the 2022 LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and the latest UltraGear gaming setup, which features include a new monitor.

LG’s core belief is innovation for a better life and “The Better Life You Deserve” product showcase is the epitome of this, using LG products to show that your home is your sanctuary, and you deserve to feel like you’re exactly where you belong as soon as you walk through the door.