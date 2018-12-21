We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What to watch this Christmas
21.12.2018
Set the mood lighting, stock up on seasonal treats, grab your remote and hit the sofa for some quality TV and movies. Our guide highlights the best things to watch this Christmas – also picking out what’s showing in Ultra HD, with 4 times the detail of HD for a festive season of incredible viewing.
Rakuten
1. The Meg
Jason Statham stars in frenetic sci-fi thriller, The Meg. Battling a 70-foot megalodon shark, he faces up to his fears to attempt the rescue of a crew trapped underwater in a marooned submarine. Also featuring Ruby Rose of Orange is the New Black, this action cracker is the perfect way to liven up the festive period.
When is it on/available? Available to buy and rent now.
Anything else? Stream this hair-raising ocean adventure in 4K UHD and watch Statham save the day in incredible detail.
© WARNER BROS. 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESEREVED.
2. The Spy Who Dumped Me
Two best friends travel through Europe in a rollercoaster of a comedy. The hitch? They’re being pursued by an ex-boyfriend who happens to be an ex-CIA agent. With a great double-act – Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon – The Spy Who Dumped Me is a laugh-a-minute movie perfect for a mates’ night in.
When is it on/available? Available to buy now. Rent from 26th December
© LIONSGATE. 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESEREVED.
Amazon Prime Video
3. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: Season 2
Set in 1950s New York, this award-winning series charts the fortunes of Miriam Maisel, who accidentally stumbles into a career as a stand-up comic. Trying to develop her own comedic persona, Miriam experiences the ups and downs of the business – discovering along the way that real life can sometimes be the biggest comedy inspiration.
When is it on/available? Season 2 is available to stream now.
Anything else? You can stream in 4K UHD to enjoy those mid-century New York sets in stunning detail.
4. Vikings: Season 5 Part 2
Now in the second part of its fifth season, Vikings has captivated audiences worldwide with a mix of history, harrowing drama and pulsating action. Norse mythology buffs will love the links to legendary Viking hero, Ragnar Lodbrok, and TV lovers will be drawn in by the amazing characters and storylines. Make Vikings your next binge-watch.
When is it on/available? Season 5 part 2 is available now, with new episodes released every Thursday
ITV
5. New Bear Grylls: Mission Gareth Southgate
The ultimate master of the outdoors meets the mastermind behind the Three Lions’ recent football success, as Bear Grylls takes England boss Gareth Southgate on an adventure he’ll never forget. See if Gareth can keep his composure as he tackles some of the most rugged and unspoilt wilderness in Britain this Christmas.
When is it on/available? Watch at 9pm on 20 December.
Anything else? Catch up on ITV Hub
6. Torvill & Dean
The famed skating duo who captured the nation’s hearts back in 1984, with their unforgettable “Bolero” routine on the ice, are back this year for a special drama serialisation. Exploring their professional careers and personal lives as they ascended to the pinnacle of their sport, it’s guaranteed to be a gripping watching this Boxing Day.
When is it on/available? Watch on Boxing Day.
Anything else? Stream on catch up on ITV Hub
Sky Store
8. Christopher Robin
One for all the family, Christopher Robin brings the magic of Winnie-the-Pooh to life in live-action CGI. Featuring Ewan McGregor as the title character, Christopher is a man in danger of losing his imagination. But, with a little help from his old pal Winnie, he might just manage to keep it. Retaining the old charm of this children’s classic, it’s a must-watch for all the family.
When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store
© 2018 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved
9. Hotel Transylvania 3
Book your stay at Hotel Transylvania, as the gang returns for their third outing – embarking on a relaxing summer cruise. However, it’s far from plain sailing as his arch nemesis. Professor Abraham Van Helsing, happens to be on-board too with a sinister masterplan in mind. Perfect as a winter warm-up on those cold Christmas days, stick this one on for a fun-filled family afternoon.
When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store
© 2018 Sony Pictures Animation Inc. and MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All Rights Reserved. With limited space: © 2018 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.
10. Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Tom Cruise returns for this sixth instalment in the thrilling Mission: Impossible franchise. Ethan Hunt looks to foil a plot to poison the water supply of China and India, battling against criminal masterminds who have a deadly supply of plutonium at their disposal. A modern classic of the action genre, it’s a heart-pounding watch from beginning to end – one you’ll love watching again and again this season.
When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store
© 2018 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
11. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Ten years on from the worldwide-smash original, Mamma Mia’s all-star cast are back once more to thump out the ABBA classics. Picking up where the original left off – with some flashbacks to days gone by – it’s hilarious, heart-warming and packed full of hits. Put the Christmas carols to one side and get the party started this festive season.
When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store
© 2017 Universal City Studios LLLP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
12. Elf
Kickstart the festive season in style with Will Ferrell’s comedy classic, as Buddy the elf journeys to the Big Apple to find his real family. Relive Buddy’s classic lines and crazy antics as he looks to channel New York’s Christmas spirit in his own unique way. An essential for the festive season.
When is it on/available? Available now in Sky Store
© Entertainment Film Distribution.
Experience Christmas TV at its absolute best and blockbuster movies in stunning quality