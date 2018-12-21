Rakuten

1. The Meg

Jason Statham stars in frenetic sci-fi thriller, The Meg. Battling a 70-foot megalodon shark, he faces up to his fears to attempt the rescue of a crew trapped underwater in a marooned submarine. Also featuring Ruby Rose of Orange is the New Black, this action cracker is the perfect way to liven up the festive period.

When is it on/available? Available to buy and rent now.

Anything else? Stream this hair-raising ocean adventure in 4K UHD and watch Statham save the day in incredible detail.

2. The Spy Who Dumped Me

Two best friends travel through Europe in a rollercoaster of a comedy. The hitch? They’re being pursued by an ex-boyfriend who happens to be an ex-CIA agent. With a great double-act – Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon – The Spy Who Dumped Me is a laugh-a-minute movie perfect for a mates’ night in.

When is it on/available? Available to buy now. Rent from 26th December

