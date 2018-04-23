Sam White, GQ Gaming Columnist, LG OLED article | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why LG’s OLEDs are the best TVs for gaming
By Sam White -GQ Gaming Columnist 23.04.2018
If you’re a gamer it’s not unusual to want the best from the machine you play games on. We frequently look for the greatest games to immersive ourselves, each of them complete with the most impressive graphics, the biggest bosses and the most convincing and emotional stories. That’s not to mention the most addictive multiplayer modes with the most satisfying weapons, progression systems and maps to keep us invested for months on end. But what about the TV you view them on? Shouldn’t that be the best, too?
With the best console, you need the best gaming TV
With high-powered 4K-capable consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X becoming the norm, ultra-high definition games have become the peak of console experiences. Pro and X players represent an ever-growing audience of console gamers and, whichever side of the hardware fence you find yourself, exclusives like Forza Motorsport 7 and Horizon Zero Dawn – not to mention big-budget multi-platform releases like Assassin’s Creed Origins – consistently push graphical benchmarks beyond anything we’ve seen before.
LG’S OLED pushes the boundaries of TV in parallel with the games – even PC gamers are fully supported by the latest hardware, so you can plug your top-notch game-ready PC straight in via HDMI and there’s no hassle in using the screen as a desktop or living room monitor.
LG’s best gaming TVs
To properly get the best out of those consoles or PCs there is no better match than LG OLED TV, the world’s no.1 OLED TV brand. Best in class colours, pitch dark blacks and 4:4:4 chroma (for those who play on PC this feature is an absolute must) and Dolby Atmos audio support which moves in three-dimensional space for a more realistic recreation – it’s a feature set that makes the latest range of LG OLEDs the king when it comes to gaming TVs. The 2018 line-up goes even further to reduce input lag, too, which makes them an even more viable option for gamers looking to upgrade to a new TV. HDR support, which gives you the best colour gamut possible, now retains the excellent high dynamic range response you would expect from a TV of this quality. It makes faster and more frenetic games like Destiny II, Battlefield 1, Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WW2 much easier to play, and means you’re able to compete at the top of your game without compromise.
Whichever games you play – huge action role-playing games, online shooters, racing games or even the most challenging of puzzles games – these incremental but substantial updates have made LG OLED TVs an unmissable treat for gaming lovers. If you want the best, look no further.