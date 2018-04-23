Sam White, GQ Gaming Columnist, LG OLED article | LG EXPERIENCE

LG’s best gaming TVs

To properly get the best out of those consoles or PCs there is no better match than LG OLED TV, the world’s no.1 OLED TV brand. Best in class colours, pitch dark blacks and 4:4:4 chroma (for those who play on PC this feature is an absolute must) and Dolby Atmos audio support which moves in three-dimensional space for a more realistic recreation – it’s a feature set that makes the latest range of LG OLEDs the king when it comes to gaming TVs. The 2018 line-up goes even further to reduce input lag, too, which makes them an even more viable option for gamers looking to upgrade to a new TV. HDR support, which gives you the best colour gamut possible, now retains the excellent high dynamic range response you would expect from a TV of this quality. It makes faster and more frenetic games like Destiny II, Battlefield 1, Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WW2 much easier to play, and means you’re able to compete at the top of your game without compromise.

Whichever games you play – huge action role-playing games, online shooters, racing games or even the most challenging of puzzles games – these incremental but substantial updates have made LG OLED TVs an unmissable treat for gaming lovers. If you want the best, look no further.