We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Tone Free X
LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds
Cut the cord with fiddly wires and explore LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds. Combining lightweight, versatile vibes with a powerful audio punch, crystal-clear sound is now more portable than ever, with LG Tone Free earbuds fitting comfortably inside your pocket. Read on below and find out more about our one-of-a-kind wireless design and start listening to your favourite music, movies or podcasts wherever and whenever you want.