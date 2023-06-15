This year, LG OLED celebrates its 10th anniversary – a monumental achievement that owes much to LG’s tenacity and innovative spirit. The company first introduced OLED TV to the world in 2013, overcoming a variety of technical difficulties and skepticism from industry experts. When others turned to other technologies, LG saw an opportunity to usher in a new era for the television by investing heavily in this unchartered territory, and the rest is history.



LG OLED has evolved into a mainstay of the premium TV market in just 10 years through its unmatched contrast which enables perfect blacks and true-to-life colors, as well as its unprecedented flexibility and thinness.1





During its decade at the top, LG OLED has time and again been recognized as the best. The plaudits started even before the official release of the company’s first OLED TV model. LG OLED has been honored at the annually-held CES Innovation Award for 11 consecutive years, and received numerous accolades from major publications, including several 'Best TV of the Year ‘titles and countless claims of being 'the best TV I’ve ever reviewed,' 'a true Marvel'' and 'the king of TVs.' LG’s OLED TVs account for 60 percent of all OLED TVs sold worldwide, and exceeded 15 million units in terms of cumulative shipments at the end of last year.



After successfully mass producing the world’s first 55-inch Full HD OLED TV in 2013, LG has continued to push boundaries with its OLED-optimized hardware and software innovations. Among the company’s many groundbreaking OLED products are the paper-thin Wallpaper TV from 2017, and 2020’s unprecedented Rollable TV, which features a display that can roll down and disappear into the TV’s base. Just last year, the company introduced the world’s largest OLED TV the new 97-inch wireless model – and, back in 2019, it was the first to release an 88-inch 8K OLED TV.

Additionally, LG has delivered TV software innovations that have further strengthened the capabilities and user experience offered by LG OLED, including its image- and sound-enhancing α (Alpha) 9 AI Processors, and the usability- and convenience-boosting webOS platform.