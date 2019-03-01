MWC 2019: Nine mobile features to get excited about | LG EXPERIENCE

Lower latency

While fast download speeds are all well and good, 5G networks used by LG smartphones will also bring major improvements to latency, which is the time it takes a download to get started.

You can think of latency as the time between tapping the screen of your smartphone, and the movie beginning to play, or the shot being fired in a video game.

Simply put, lower latency means things happen more quickly. The 5G networks which the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is compatible with will have a target latency of one millisecond, around 50 times faster than what today’s 4G networks can manage.





LG ThinQ

It’s one thing for artificial intelligence to help when you ask it to, but what about an AI that proactively acts on your behalf? That’s where LG ThinQ comes in, an advanced artificial intelligence from LG which learns your behaviour and automatically adjusts device and appliance settings to suit your every need, without you even asking.

Hooking up to LG’s smart home appliances, LG ThinQ technology in LG’s new smartphones learns your needs and preferences, then suggests ways to help you be more efficient with your household chores.

For example, if you open your fridge and find you’re running low on eggs, you can ask the AI to order more. AI recognises who is speaking by the sound of their voice, then places an order based on what they’ve bought in the past. Or, LG ThinQ AI could also suggest ordering takeaway pizza when it sees your football team is playing later that day.





Air Motion

Sometimes you can’t just reach out and touch the screen of your smartphone. You might be driving, or cooking in the kitchen and have food on your hands. This is where LG’s new AirMotion technology can help, by letting you interact with your smartphone with a simple hand gesture.

Motions can be configured to perform common tasks, like opening your favourite social media application to check on your feeds, or controlling music playback. Now, with LG AirMotion technology, your favourite playlist can be started with a wave of your hand.