Who are Meridian Audio?

18.09.2019

Who are Meridian Audio - main image.jpg

Meridian Audio speakers can be found in the world’s swankiest apartments and the latest high-end Range Rovers. Now this premium audio icon brings its expertise to LG soundbars. Learn more.

What is Meridan Audio technology

Meridian Audio is a British pioneer in high-fidelity audio and DSP technologies, where cutting-edge technology and a passion for audio excellence combine. From High-Resolution Audio support to Bass and Space technology, every aspect of sound reproduction is refined to perfection. Explore the innovative collaboration between LG and Meridian, and how it's redefining audio standards.

LG and Meridian Audio

Meridian’s unique approach to design, driven by scientific research has resulted in an unmatched sound quality that captivates both audiophiles and casual listeners alike. And now thanks to a unique collaboration, LG is able to bring concert-like audio to your living room, transforming your home entertainment experience.

LG-AUDIO-MERIDIAN-RANGE.jpg

