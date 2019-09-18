We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Who are Meridian Audio?
18.09.2019
Meridian Audio speakers can be found in the world’s swankiest apartments and the latest high-end Range Rovers. Now this premium audio icon brings its expertise to LG soundbars. Learn more.
What is Meridan Audio technology
Meridian Audio is a British pioneer in high-fidelity audio and DSP technologies, where cutting-edge technology and a passion for audio excellence combine. From High-Resolution Audio support to Bass and Space technology, every aspect of sound reproduction is refined to perfection. Explore the innovative collaboration between LG and Meridian, and how it's redefining audio standards.
LG and Meridian Audio
Meridian’s unique approach to design, driven by scientific research has resulted in an unmatched sound quality that captivates both audiophiles and casual listeners alike. And now thanks to a unique collaboration, LG is able to bring concert-like audio to your living room, transforming your home entertainment experience.