LG G7 ThinQ Announcement | LG EXPERIENCE

Unveiling the LG G7 ThinQ: a Smartphone that Merges the Now with the Future
By V. Keller 02.05.2018
LG has released its new flagship smartphone, bringing together the best features available, and some flashy new extras, to make life even better.
When LG released the V30 flagship smartphone towards the end of 2017, it was lauded for its audio quality, usable features and groundbreaking camera. Now, they’ve stepped it up a notch with the G7ThinQ, keeping the fundamentals in check while introducing meaningful AI to make life even better.
It’s a phone that takes all the priorities – bigger screen, intelligent software, sleek design, kickass camera - and brings them into one ergonomically-fabulous handheld place.
K-pop sensation BTS have already gotten their hands on the G7ThinQ and the verdict has been stunningly positive.
Tech journalists and insiders are getting access for the first time at the launch events in New York, May 2nd at 9:30am EST and Seoul, May 3rd at 10:00am. Which features will make them take notice? Find out here first.
Making AI easier, and more intelligent, than ever before
Thanks to the new Google Assistant button on the left side of the G7ThinQ, you can now access voice search on the go. And this nifty assistant does far more than tell you the joke of the day or the weather. When you press the button twice, you launch Google Lens, which provides all the information you need when something catches your eye – taking the object in your image and connecting with Amazon and Pinterest to help you learn more and even make a purchase.
The AI CAM also adds another string to your intelligence bow, identifying with high precision exactly what’s in the picture you’re framing. It selects the scene, whether portrait, food or landscape, or something else entirely – and automatically adjusts the settings to take the perfect shot.
Sound that pulls you into the moment
LG phones have often been pioneers in sound quality and the G7ThinQ is no exception. Like the V30, the 32bit Hi-Fi QUAD DAC experience lives on, with DTS:X 3D Surround joining the mix to bring a 7.1 channel surround sound experience right onto your phone. This creates a deep, realistic audio experience even with both earphones and a speaker. Meanwhile, the newly introduced BoomBox feature packs in 17x the enlarged resonance chamber and boasts a 39% larger speaker with boosted bass than the V30. How’s that for another level of sound?
Basic is no longer considered basic
The bare minimum for any flagship smartphone is to get the basics right, and LG have aimed to go one step further, making their basics something to brag about.
The 6.1-inch Super Bright Display means you can see clearly in even the sunniest environments. The brightness level goes up to 1000 nits, using 30% less power than the G6 – making it one of the most vibrant displays on the smartphone market.
And speaking of bright, the camera now has a super bright feature as well, helping you take pictures where you can better see the object in even the darkest surroundings.
All this is supported with a dual 16MP lens with portrait mode, live photos, and HDR10 video recording, while the Super Wide Angle camera allows you to take pictures with less distortion (even in selfie mode). When you add the Google Assistant features, you get an all-round photography experience that will leave even the most point-and-shoot photographer feeling like a pro.
Design that pushes the boundaries
To notch or not to notch? It’s the question on all Android enthusiasts’ lips. And with the G7ThinQ you can have both. Simply decide what suits your taste better; a New Second Screen which makes additional use of the QHD+ FullVision display, or you can obscure it entirely and give your screen a classic look.
If you do choose to take advantage of the FullVision display you won’t be disappointed, with a larger than ever before 19.5:9 ratio. The bottom bezel is almost 50% slimmer than the G6, and the G7 screen is rounded out with curved tempered glass to complete a modern, sleek look. The 3120 x 1440 screen resolution also makes what’s inside the phone as easy on the eye as the outside.
With a robust and durable build that has become standard in LG flagship phones, and a range of colours including New Platinum Grey, New Moroccan Blue and Aurora Black, the G7ThinQ has the looks and the functionality to make up the whole package.
All the extras included
The rumours are true – the latest and greatest Qualcomm (Snapdragon 845) chipset has been paired with the G7ThinQ and it comes with options of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage*, bulking up from its predecessor. All this power might make you think you are going to drain the battery, but both Snapdragon 845 and Android Oreo are more power efficient than earlier models, killing background tasks to keep your battery as high as possible.
Continuous upgrades will also be available through the Software Upgrade Centre, ensuring you have the latest technology long beyond purchase.
Verdict
The new G7ThinQ shows just how high LG can raise the bar. A better camera than ever before, market leading AI technology and strong fundamentals make this phone one that adds serious value to your life. And when you take away all the bells and whistles from an overcrowded smartphone market, that’s all you really need.
Check out some of the best features of the LG G7ThinQ by clicking the video below! What are you most excited about?
TECH SPECS
Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform
Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)
Memory:
- LG G7 ThinQ: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)
- LG G7+ ThinQ: 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)*
Camera:
- Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)
- Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)
Battery: 3000mAh
OS: Android 8.0 Oreo
Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm
Weight: 162g
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
Colours: New Platinum Grey / New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue
Others: Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm®Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio
Life’s good!
*Product specs vary by country