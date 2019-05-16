Continuing its newly launched digital campaign, Art inspires technology. Technology completes art, LG SIGNATURE is presenting a series of videos exploring the innovative, high-performance core technologies that underpin its premium products. The LG SIGNATURE range represents the perfect balance of form and functionality, backed by extraordinary technological advancements.

INFINITE CONTRASTWallpaper Thin OLED Display RICH COLORSAlpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W produces lifelike images with exquisite detail and immense clarity. Driving a truly immersive viewing experience, the wallpaper-thin OLED display is a self-emissive technology that works without backlighting to create true blacks and incredibly natural hues.

SURROUND SOUNDDolby Atoms®

Precise pixel-dimming control and an infinite contrast ratio render every scene perfectly, with the Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor ensuring the highest picture quality with unsurpassed color performance. LG SIGNATURE TV W also supports Dolby Atmos® which provides dynamic, full-bodied audio that surrounds the user.

Presenting the art of precise temperature control, LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator employs the unrivalled Inverter Linear Compressor to preserve food freshness. The cutting-edge compressor uses a unique in-line motion to boost cooling efficiency while simultaneously reducing temperature fluctuations and internal friction.

LOCKED-IN FRESHNESSInstaView™ Door-in-Door® PRECISE TEMPERATURE CONTROLInverter Linear Compressor

It also guarantees lower electricity usage and a pleasantly quiet performance. A revolutionary feature, InstaView Door-in-Door® lets users see what’s inside with just two simple knocks on the fridge’s glass front panel; significantly reducing cold air loss and increasing convenience. And, to further ensure food stays fresher for longer, FRESHshield™ creates a barrier that keeps the cool air right where it belongs.

Providing flawless clothing care, LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine perfectly and precisely washes all types of laundry, from everyday items to delicates and linens. Equipped with Centum System™, LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine offers enhanced energy efficiency and durability.

INTUITIVE AND EFFICIENT

DUAL WASHINGTWINWash™ DURABLE AND DELICATE

WASHING PERFORMANCECentum System™