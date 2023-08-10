About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

PRINT YOUR PHOTOS INSTANTLY

Wirelessly print photos from your smartphone when you're on the move. Free from cables and PCs, the LG Pocket Photo allows you to print memorable photos in an instant with Bluetooth™ and NFC support, wherever you are.

Android / iPhone / Windows 8 Compatible

Print your photos from Android, iPhone, and Windows 8 smartphones.

Compact Size

LG Pocket Photo's compact design allows it to fit easily into your hand or bag.

Smart Editing

Customise your photo with the LG Pocket Photo App and add QR codes to embed information and link to social networking sites.

LG Pocket Photo App

Edit, print and add QR codes to your photos. Share your photos with friends and family by connecting directly to Facebook and Twitter.

NO NEED FOR INK, ZINK

Photo sheets are prepared with the ink pre-included

Easy Connection via Bluetooth™ & NFC

Connect with your smartphone via Bluetooth™ to print on the move. You can also simply touch your NFC smartphone against your LG Pocket Photo to connect and print.

Easy Connection via Bluetooth™

