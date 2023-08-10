About Cookies on This Site

LG Optimus 3D P920

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Optimus 3D P920

P920

LG Optimus 3D P920

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar phone

RF Band

HSDPA/HSUPA: 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100

Battery, Max (mAh)

1,500

Display

3D Stereoscopic Capacitive 4.3’’ / WVGA

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

128 x 68 x 11.9

Powered by Android™

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

Yes / Yes / Yes

E Mail

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes

DLNA

V1.5 DMS, DMC

AUDIO / VIDEO

Camera

Primary: 2x5MP (3D Stereoscopic, AF, LED, 2592 x 1944), Secondary: VGA

Audio Codec

AAC(+)(++), MP3, WAV, WMA, OGG, Poly

Video Codec

MPEG4, H263, H.264, DivX, WMV

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

5

Internal Memory

8GB

External Memory

Micro SD (up to 32GB)

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Version

v2.1

USB

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

Video Recording

30fps

