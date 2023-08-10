About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NEXUS 4

Specs

Reviews

Support

NEXUS 4

E960

NEXUS 4

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar phone

RF Band

Pentaband HSPA+ 42.2Mbps, GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1900/2100

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)

CHIPSET

Qualcomm APQ8064

CLOCK SPEED

Krait Quad-core 1.5GHz

GRAPHICS

High Performance Adreno 320 GPU

Battery, Max (mAh)

2100mAh Li-Polymer (Embedded)

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

139.5

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

68.7 x 133.9 x 9.1

DISPLAY

Type

TFT LCD, ZeroGap Touch technology

Size (inch)

4.7 inches

Resolution

TRUE HD IPS Plus (1280 x 768)

Colours

16M+

MESSAGING

THREADED SMS

Yes

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

8

Internal Memory

Up To 16GB e-MMC

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Version

3.0 BLE

NFC

Yes

Accelerometer

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

USB

USB 2.0 HS

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 