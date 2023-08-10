About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

22M38A

22" Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

FEATURE

Size (Inch / cm)

21.5" / 54.6cm

Panel Type

TN

Color Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

16.7M colors

Pixel pitch(mm)

0.248X0.248

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

200cd/m2

Contrast Ration (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

5ms

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

90/65

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

[ Jack Location ]

Back

POWER

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On(typ.)

23W

Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub(H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub(V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC(USB-C)

1920X1080

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

6

Key Type

Tact Type

LED Colour(On mode)

White

LED Colour(Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(Brazil), Hindi

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Color weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Hairline

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black high glossy

Base

Black Hairline

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes / -5º ~ 20º

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

508.5*186.7*386.5

Set (without Stand)

508.5*56.8*315.7

Box

577x381x116

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

2.4

Set (without Stand)

2.1

Box

3.5

STUFFING

Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

900 / 1980 / 2200

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

Windows

Yes(win 10)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 