27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27MP38VQ

27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27“ / 68.6cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

68%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.3114 x 0.3114

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

200cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Back

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

27W

Normal On (typ.)

32W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

1920 x 1080

Video (HDMI)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

6

Key Type

Tact Type

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Text, Photo, Cinema, Game, Reader 1, Reader 2

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Hairline

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black high glossy

Base

Black Hairline

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes / -5º ~ 20º

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

641.4 x203.0 x459.7

Set (without Stand)

641.4 x48.2x393.0

Box

757x463x141

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.4

Set (without Stand)

3.9

Box

6.1

STUFFING

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

405/945/1071 (EU)

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Vertical

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA 6.0

Yes

ERP

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (Win10)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

No

DisplayPort

No

HDMI

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27MP38VQ-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

