We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27" / 68.58
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Global Dimming
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
8bits, 16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time(GTG)
-
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
-
Rear
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
48~75Hz
-
HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
-
48~75Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
48~75Hz
-
DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
-
48~75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Front
-
Black Texture
-
B/Cover
-
Black Texture
-
Stand
-
Black Texture
-
Base
-
Black Texture
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
'-5~20 Degree
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Assembly Step
-
3-step
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Adatper
-
Yes (Black)
-
Power Cord
-
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
Display Port
-
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.