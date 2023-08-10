About Cookies on This Site

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

Product Information Sheet
24MP88HV

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8"/ 60.47cm

Panel Type

IPS (Neo blade III)

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes (HDMI x 2)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Slim Invisible Speaker

Audio output

5W x 2

Others

MaxxAudio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.7A

Normal On (typ.)

21W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

E

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

1920 x 1080

Video (HDMI)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, Game

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Contol

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi

Number of Language

17

COLOUR

Front

Silver spray

B/Cover

White

Stand

Silver spray

Base

Silver Spray

Others

White

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-2 ~ 15 Degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

541 X 186.2 X 414.5

Set (without Stand)

541 X 46.6 X 313.3

Box

610 X 380 X 125

Wall Mount size (mm)

75x75

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

Erp

Yes

EPEAT(USA)

Yes (Gold)

EPEAT(Germany)

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (Win10)

Others(CCC,KC)

Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.2kg

Set (without Stand)

2.9kg

Box

4.7kg

ACCESSORY

Stand body

Yes

Stand base

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

Stand cover

Yes

screw(2ea)

Yes

CD

Yes

ESG

Yes

Manual

Yes

HDMI

Option

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP88HV-SY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-SA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-SE)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP88HV-SF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

