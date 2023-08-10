We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain
Stunning Image Quality
- 2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
- Ergo Dual Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
Various Movement of Dual Display
User Convenience
- Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ / DisplayPort)
USB Type-C™
Various Movement of Dual Display
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Why You Need LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual for Your Work Postures
USB-Type C™ with DP Daisy Chain
Daisy Chain for True Dual- monitor Usage
With USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort, LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual supports Daisy Chain setup. So, you can establish a productive workstation by connecting Dual monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable. With USB-C™ technology, you can charge the connected laptop, while transferring display and data simultaneously.
Ergo Dual monitor allows you to connect dual monitors and laptops to create a productive workstation.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The feature is NOT compatible with Mac devices that have Apple M1 chip.
A Comfortable And Flexible Workstation Setup
Easy Installation
*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38W
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(QHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder
-
Display Port
-
YES (2ea)
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Year
-
2021
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.