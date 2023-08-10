About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24GM79G

24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

24"/61cm

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bits, 16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.27675 X 0.27675

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

350cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

2ms(High)

(GTG)

(TN Type) 1ms MBR : faster than 1ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

170/160

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

USB Hub

USB3.0 (1up/2down)
Up - bottom, Down - side
NOt support Quick Charge

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Horizontal (Angle Type)

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Side

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

19W

Normal On (typ.)

32W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5Watt

DC Off (Max)

0.3 Watt

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 160KHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 144H

HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 1640KHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 144Hz

DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz

RESOLUTION

Video (HDMI)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

Whole OSD Button - 1, Hot Key - 5

Key Type

Whole OSD Button - Joystick, Hot Key - Tact type

[ Key Location ]

Whole OSD Button - Bottom, Hot Key - Front

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Japanese, Korean

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

Freesync

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

COLOUR

B/Cover

Black Texture + Red deco

Stand

Black Texture

Base

Black Texture

Others

Hot Key

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-5º (front) ~ 35º(rear)

Swivel(Angle)

Yes(0~355º)

Height(mm)

130mm

Pivot

Yes (90º )

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

567.6 x 240 x 388.7 (518.7)

Set (without Stand)

567.6 x 57.3 x 354

Box

637 x 505 x 172

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5.94

Set (without Stand)

3.82

Box

7.8

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

Erp

Yes

Windows

Yes(win 10)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

Others

Cable Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24GM79G-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 