24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
24"/61cm
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
8bits, 16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.27675 X 0.27675
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
-
2ms(High)
-
(GTG)
-
(TN Type) 1ms MBR : faster than 1ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.2)
-
USB Hub
-
USB3.0 (1up/2down)
Up - bottom, Down - side
NOt support Quick Charge
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Horizontal (Angle Type)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Side
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
-
19W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
32W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5Watt
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3 Watt
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 160KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 144H
-
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 1640KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1080p
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
Whole OSD Button - 1, Hot Key - 5
-
Key Type
-
Whole OSD Button - Joystick, Hot Key - Tact type
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Whole OSD Button - Bottom, Hot Key - Front
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Original Ratio
-
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
4 screen split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
B/Cover
-
Black Texture + Red deco
-
Stand
-
Black Texture
-
Base
-
Black Texture
-
Others
-
Hot Key
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
-5º (front) ~ 35º(rear)
-
Swivel(Angle)
-
Yes(0~355º)
-
Height(mm)
-
130mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes (90º )
-
Set (with Stand)
-
567.6 x 240 x 388.7 (518.7)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
567.6 x 57.3 x 354
-
Box
-
637 x 505 x 172
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100x100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
5.94
-
Set (without Stand)
-
3.82
-
Box
-
7.8
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes(win 10)
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Cable Holder
