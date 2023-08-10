We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
23.8"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRBG over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
6bit+A-FRC(8bit), 16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2745x0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (Virtual 1ms with MBR)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes(ver1.4)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(ver1.2)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
-
19V/1.7A
-
Normal On (EPA)
-
17.1W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
22W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.3W under
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3w under
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
F
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
D-sub (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920x1080@75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920 x 1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920x1080@75Hz
-
PC (D-sub)
-
1920x1080/65hz
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
1920x1080/75Hz
-
Display Port & USB-C
-
1920x1080/75Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1080p
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Off
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Original Ratio
-
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
4 screen split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes (HDMI/DP,~75Hz)
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Glossy Black
-
B/Cover
-
Glossy Black
-
Stand
-
Black Texture(Front) Glossy Black(Side/Back)
-
Base
-
Black Texture+Red Deco
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
YES / -2º ~ 15º
-
Set (with Stand)
-
550.5 x 204.1 x 419.9
-
Set (without Stand)
-
550.5 x 85.5 x 332.1
-
Box
-
619 x 395 x 131
-
Set (with Stand)
-
3.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
2.8
-
Box
-
4.5
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
EPA7.0
-
Yes
-
ERP
-
Yes
-
EPEAT(USA)
-
Yes (Gold)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
-
Yes (Win10)
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Option
-
Others
-
Cable Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.