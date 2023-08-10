About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24MP59G

24" Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRBG over 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

6bit+A-FRC(8bit), 16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745x0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (Virtual 1ms with MBR)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes(ver1.4)

DisplayPort

Yes(ver1.2)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Back (horizontal)

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Back (horizontal)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.7A

Normal On (EPA)

17.1W

Normal On (typ.)

22W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W under

DC Off (Max)

0.3w under

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

F

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

D-sub (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920x1080@75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920 x 1080@75Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920x1080@75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920x1080/65hz

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920x1080/75Hz

Display Port & USB-C

1920x1080/75Hz

Video (HDMI)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

Off

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

Freesync

Yes (HDMI/DP,~75Hz)

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Glossy Black

B/Cover

Glossy Black

Stand

Black Texture(Front) Glossy Black(Side/Back)

Base

Black Texture+Red Deco

STAND

Tilt(Angle)

YES / -2º ~ 15º

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

550.5 x 204.1 x 419.9

Set (without Stand)

550.5 x 85.5 x 332.1

Box

619 x 395 x 131

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.2

Set (without Stand)

2.8

Box

4.5

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

EPA7.0

Yes

ERP

Yes

EPEAT(USA)

Yes (Gold)

EPEAT(Germany)

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (Win10)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Option

Others

Cable Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP59G-P)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP59G-PA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP59G-P)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP59G-PA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP59G-PB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP59G-P)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP59G-PA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP59G-PB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP59G-P)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP59G-PA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP59G-PB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP59G-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 